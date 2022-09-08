Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020. 8 September 2022 6:51 PM
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'? The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans. 8 September 2022 4:20 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majes... 8 September 2022 2:58 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96 As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness. 8 September 2022 7:35 PM
Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday. 8 September 2022 7:06 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Investment
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
citizenship
Golden visas
Plan B
second passport

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Bruce Whitfield talks investment and golden visas with personal financial adviser Warren Ingram, Executive Director at Galileo Capital.

- It seems there are plenty of South Africans keen on the idea of a golden visa as their Plan B if they feel they need to leave the country

- These visa schemes involve investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country, but are they worth it?

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay
Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

So-called golden visas are often seen as a way to buy a global passport.

They involve investing in an overseas country, usually via a property, to obtain residence in another country.

The idea seems popular with South Africans looking for a Plan B, comments personal financial adviser Warren Ingram (Executive Director at Galileo Capital).

...looking for a place to get a second citizenship so that if something happens to South Africa, as the story goes, they are able to move to another country where they can live and work.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

While he gets the principle says Ingram, you can get tripped up easily.

What happens is they often get sold as almost a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 'This is something that's incredibly scarce; you'll probably never see it again... You need to buy this Portuguese property or this Mauritian palace...', and of course they're all massively over-priced.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Ingram talks about "a perception of security" around these offers.

While clients think they're buying the right to be a citizen in another country, that's often not true at all he says.

"All they get is the right to live there for a period of time, at the grace of that country, even though they've spent a fortune."

The cheapest property Ingram's been able to find costs around $100 000, while many would set you back $500 000 or $600 000.

A deal like this carries very little investment benefit, he concludes.

I do know that there are some schemes, however, that do offer a permit to stay, with the possibility then of acquiring citizenship later on... provided of course you fulfill the Ts and Cs...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

You can build your security abroad in a much more effective way, Ingram says.

"Build up a big investment asset overseas; build up a big portfolio, in a hard currency by all means... and if you need to get out of South Africa one day... the big asset you have is what will get you security to go and stay in a place."

Scroll up to listen to the conversation about golden visas and investment




