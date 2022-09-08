SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow
Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa.
- South Africa’s current account balance swung into a shock deficit in the second quarter of 2022
- Contributing factors were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies
South Africa’s current account balance swung into a shock deficit in the second quarter of 2022.
The current account of the balance of payments (BOP) switched to to a deficit of R87 billion (-1.3% of GDP) from a surplus of R157 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the first quarter.
The South African Reserve Bank says a deficit was last recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
Economy shrinks to pre-pandemic level - power cuts, floods only partly to blame
The current account is the broadest measure of trade in goods and services.
Contributing factors in the Q2 decline were a larger volume of imports compared to exports, and higher dividends paid by companies.
The balance on the current account of the BOP switched from a surplus of R157 billion (2.4% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2022 to a deficit of R87.0 billion (-1.3% of GDP) in the second quarter. The previous deficit was last recorded in the second quarter of 2020. pic.twitter.com/k8eLcm6Kp6— SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 8, 2022
Bruce Whitfield interviews Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist at Absa
Maluleke says there is an aspect of this development that was anticipated and that is the goods trade.
...the flow of goods that was affected by some of the shocks experienced from the floods in KZN, and more recently the bout of load shedding that we've seen. That part of it I think was anticipated to a large degree.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
The part that came as a big surprise is what we call 'the invisible balance' or where net income services and current transfers meet - that really swung to a really big deficit.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
Net income is the income that we get from the investments that we have abroad, and also the income that we'll be paying to foreigners on investments that they have here in South Africa.Miyelani Maluleke, Senior Economist - Absa
What was seen in the second quarter was a massive increase in those outflows, Maluleke explains.
He adds that this seems to be related specifically to dividend outflows, which is the big surprise.
Listen to the complete conversation at the top of the article
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims
Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year.Read More
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.Read More
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin
Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
More from Local
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.Read More
Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.Read More
Help support legendary SA musician Steve Newman
As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.Read More
Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures
These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.Read More
Cape Town authors' event rounds off National Book Week in Tokai this weekend
The event at Tokai Library on Saturday will give readers the chance to meet their favorite local authors.Read More
Suspects in the fatal stabbing, hijacking of Dixies owner still at large
Nyanga police have registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation following the fatal stabbing of Ben Tuzee on Tuesday.Read More
He's no chicken! He's a marathon running rooster, and he needs your support!
Ross Dold will be attempting to break a Guinness World record while running in a chicken costume in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
Hawks on mission to rearrest bogus doctors who fled
Do you know the whereabouts of these men? If so, the Hawks want to hear from you.Read More