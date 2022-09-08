Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
JOHANNESBURG – South African musician Jesse Clegg confirmed on Thursday that his wife Dani passed away.
Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.
In an Instagram post he stated: “She was the love of my life and an incredible mother to our daughter, Mylah. Her beautiful spirit lives on in her.”
Following the news of her passing friends and supporters commented with messages of condolences and support to Jess and the family.
Jesse is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and pianist.
Moreover, he is the son of the late Johnny Clegg - who was revered the world over.
This article first appeared on EWN : Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
