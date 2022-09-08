[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?





Lester Kiewit interviews Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).

The City of Cape Town (CoCT) is intensifying operations against unlicensed “amaphelas” - mostly sedan taxis.

A recent spate of violence followed the impounding of illegal "amaphela" operators across the metro.

City officials in Phillippi and Nyanga have in the last month faced off with drivers of these vehicles who were protesting against the impounding.

Toyota Cressida.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson at the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) asking him to sketch a picture of the amaphela industry.

Really, first it was the Toyota Cressidas who used to be transporting people from work, and in the new generation now they have become Toyota Avanzas... easy to transport and assisting school learners in terms of going to school... Our people get to where they want to be, on time. Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson at the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF)

