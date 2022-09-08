[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?
Lester Kiewit interviews Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson of the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF).
The City of Cape Town (CoCT) is intensifying operations against unlicensed “amaphelas” - mostly sedan taxis.
A recent spate of violence followed the impounding of illegal "amaphela" operators across the metro.
City officials in Phillippi and Nyanga have in the last month faced off with drivers of these vehicles who were protesting against the impounding.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson at the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF) asking him to sketch a picture of the amaphela industry.
Really, first it was the Toyota Cressidas who used to be transporting people from work, and in the new generation now they have become Toyota Avanzas... easy to transport and assisting school learners in terms of going to school... Our people get to where they want to be, on time.Dumisani Qwebe - chairperson at the Nyanga Community Policing Forum (CPF)
Scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
Source : https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:1988_Toyota_Cressida_%28MX73%29_GLX-i_sedan_%282015-07-09%29_01.jpg
More from Business
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin
Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.Read More
Retirement: Tax-free savings account is one of your best investment vehicles
Always keep in mind that money received monthly from a retirement or living annuity is income, and therefore taxable.Read More
Goodbye Tsogo Sun - Southern Sun comes full circle with rebrand
Bruce Whitfield asks CEO Marcel von Aulock to explain why Southern Sun Hotels have gone full circle on their brand identity.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Purity baby powder recall: 'A batch-specific issue, but production suspended'
Tiger Brands has recalled baby powder products containing talc after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples.Read More
After two decades, SA's privacy and transparency laws are ready for action
It may have taken a long time, but citizens can expect better protection nowRead More
Record profits for Discovery, 58% of SA medical aid members now on its scheme
Discovery Holdings' results for the year ended 30 June 2022, show profits back to pre-pandemic levels.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children'
Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children.Read More
More from Local
Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani
Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.Read More
Help support legendary SA musician Steve Newman
As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.Read More
Rugby World Cup Sevens road closures
These are the road closures for the eighth edition of the Rugby World Cup Sevens.Read More
Cape Town authors' event rounds off National Book Week in Tokai this weekend
The event at Tokai Library on Saturday will give readers the chance to meet their favorite local authors.Read More
Suspects in the fatal stabbing, hijacking of Dixies owner still at large
Nyanga police have registered a murder and hijacking case for investigation following the fatal stabbing of Ben Tuzee on Tuesday.Read More
He's no chicken! He's a marathon running rooster, and he needs your support!
Ross Dold will be attempting to break a Guinness World record while running in a chicken costume in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon.Read More
Hawks on mission to rearrest bogus doctors who fled
Do you know the whereabouts of these men? If so, the Hawks want to hear from you.Read More
Victory for women as CoCT ordered to change discriminatory housing policy
The City of Cape Town has been ordered by the Equality Court to amend its housing policy, deemed exclusionary and discriminatory towards women.Read More
COVID-19 orphaned 146,000 children in South Africa: 'A trail of destruction'
South Africa has one of the highest rates of caregiver loss due to COVID-19 in the world, data on excess mortality shows.Read More