Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September
Hermanus - in the southeast of Cape Town - will be welcoming the return of the southern right whales with festivities.
The Hermanus Whale Festival - which commenced in 1992 - is the only eco-marine festival in South Africa.
It takes place annually from the end of September until the beginning of October.
Hermanus is one of the fewest places in the world where people can see the southern right whales in close proximity.
The festival offers various activities including a children's arena with magic shows, fairground rides, carousels and jumping castles among others.
Visitors can also expect to see stunning beaches and marvel at coastlines and, of course, the main event: whale watching.
The town is said to come alive during the festival while visitors will be able to enjoy and explore various attractions.
To find out more about the Hermanus Whale Festival go to hermanuswhalefestival.co.za.
This article first appeared on EWN : Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September
Source : Picture: Supplied
