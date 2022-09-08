Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96





JOHANNESBURG - Britain's Queen, Elizabeth II has passed away on Thursday evening, the royal family confirmed.

On 21 April 1947, Queen Elizabeth made a speech while visiting South Africa and the then-Rhodesia with her parents and sister.

"On my 21st birthday, I welcome the opportunity to speak to all the people of the British Commonwealth Empire, whatever race they come from, and whatever language they speak. As I speak in Cape Town, I am 6,000 miles from the country I was born. But I am certainly not 6,000 miles away from home."

It was years later, on 6 February 1952 while on holiday in Mount Kenya, Princess Elizabeth found out that her father, king George VI had died. At the time she was staying at the Treetops Hotel with Prince Phillip, the Queen's Consort.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The media marked the moment by putting their cameras down in respect for a daughter who had lost her father and the new queen of the United Kingdom Commonwealth.

Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne with her coronation on 2 June 1953 at the age of 27.

During the coronation, she was crowned queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka).

In 70 years, she met 15 prime ministers from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss just a few days ago.

She had four children, Charles, Andrew, Edward and Ann.

But she also battled in her personal life, with rumours circulating about her marriage to Prince Phillip being strained; and her sister, Princess Margaret, in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Year after year, the queen kept appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, waving to the crowd. But the demise of Prince Andrew’s marriage to Sarah Ferguson put a strain on the monarch.

It was in 1992 that the queen showed her disappointment, calling the year an annus horribilis. To make matters worse, rumours began circulating about a relationship between Prince Charles and his long-time close friend, Camilla Parker-Bowles, while he was married to British favourite, Princess Diana.

In the end, Charles and Diana divorced, as well as Andrew and Sarah.

But her relationship with Prince Phillip was cemented decades before and the royal family weathered the storm.

William, born from Charles and Diana, would be a clear successor to the throne after his father, and William's marriage to Catherine Middleton cemented that future.

