[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Latest Local
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020. 8 September 2022 6:51 PM
[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'? The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans. 8 September 2022 4:20 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order. 8 September 2022 3:08 PM
View all Business
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majes... 8 September 2022 2:58 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
View all Lifestyle
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
[LISTEN] Bryan Habana on life after retirement and his new day job Bryan Habana is the cofounder of Paymenow, a platform that gives workers access to earned wages before payday. 5 September 2022 4:28 PM
View all Sport
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun C... 5 September 2022 12:26 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday. 8 September 2022 7:06 PM
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar. 8 September 2022 12:50 PM
View all World
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
Non-bank finance is key in ESG While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape. 7 September 2022 8:57 AM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

8 September 2022 7:55 PM
by Abigail Javier
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement on Thursday.

The news follows a statement from the palace that confirmed her ill health prior to her death.

"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier.

Since October, the 96-year-old monarch had been battling poor health that made it difficult for her to stand and walk.

Queen Elizabeth II is survived by her children Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward, beloved grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.


This article first appeared on EWN : [WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)




More from World

Copyright: chrisdorney/123rf

GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

8 September 2022 7:42 PM

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: chrisdorney/123rf

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

8 September 2022 7:35 PM

As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.

Read More arrow_forward

©carnegie42/123RF.COM

Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness

8 September 2022 7:06 PM

Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday.

Read More arrow_forward

© radowitz/123rf.com

Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

8 September 2022 3:08 PM

The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.

Read More arrow_forward

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth by the artist Miriam Escofet. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace

8 September 2022 2:58 PM

In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin

8 September 2022 12:50 PM

Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.

Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Ethiopia. © Wasan Ritthawon/123rf.com

Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?

7 September 2022 2:07 PM

A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.

Read More arrow_forward

© shahin55/123rf.com

Russia buys North Korean artillery as its war in Ukraine grinds on

7 September 2022 10:55 AM

Moscow is throwing military hardware from North Korea into the frontline forces in Ukraine, reports Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

Liz Truss. Picture: facebook.com/LizTrussMP

Truss takes Conservative reins. What can we expect from the British PM-elect?

6 September 2022 11:10 AM

Refilwe spoke to Yossi Mekelberg, professor of International Relations at Chatham House about Liz Truss taking the reins of the Conservative party.

Read More arrow_forward

© ankreative/123rf.com

UK economy 'not in a healthy place'. Liz Truss will soon be tested

6 September 2022 11:01 AM

Inflation in the UK is spiralling, seemingly out of control, and the economy is teetering on the brink of recession.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II

8 September 2022 7:42 PM

Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness

8 September 2022 7:06 PM

[WATCH] Orlando Pirates look to bounce back in the DStv Prem vs TS Galaxy

8 September 2022 6:53 PM

