Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication





JOHANNESBURG - The late Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's longest-reigning monarch has been remembered by many for her strong sense of duty and dedication to her throne.

Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.

At the time of her passing, the Queen as surrounded by her loved ones after doctors expressed concern over her health.

Elizabeth II became queen following the death of her father, King George VI, in 1952 and became the longest-reigning British monarch.

Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, spent 70 years on the throne.

IN PICTURES: The life and times of Queen Elizabeth II

But there was a humble beginning with the abdication of King Edward the 8th, which saw Princess Elizabeth thrust into the line of succession, after her father, George VI.

In 1940, as children were being evacuated due to the bombing by Germany, she made her first radio address to the UK.

"My sister is by my side and we are both going to say goodnight to you. Come on Margret. Good night children and good luck to all."

This had a positive effect on the morale of the nation and the country had begun to know her.

After the war, in 1947, 21-year-old princess Elizabeth married Phillip.

But while on holiday in Kenya in February 1952, Princess Elizabeth received the news that her father had passed away.

The BBC's East Africa correspondent Will Ross was there.

"The royal visitor stepped off into the hot sunshine of Nairobi. No one knew then that the girl who had arrived here as Princess Elizabeth would leave here five days later as queen."

At the age of 27, Queen Elizabeth II took to the throne.

The royal couple had four children - Charles, Andrew, Edward and Anne.

And as part of her role, a very young monarch would meet the new prime minister, with Winston Churchill her first. She would meet 15 in all - with Liz Truss just this week.

WATCH: Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

And she would continue with weekly meetings, first taking suggestions and then giving advice.

Her tenure as head of state spanned post-war Europe, the transition from empire to commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK's entry into - and withdrawal from - the European Union.

But her majesty was never too busy to have tea - including some with Paddington Bear - a fictional bear - who likes marmalade sandwiches.

"Perhaps you would like a marmalade sandwich. I always keep one for emergencies," said Paddington

Paddington Bear, familiar with millions of children had a message for the queen on her platinum jubilee.

"Happy Jubilee, ma'am, thank you for everything".

This was part of a video for her platinum party at Buckingham Palace.

Although there was turmoil of divorces and scandal in the royal family, the queen continued to fly the royal flag and left her page in the history of the world.

King Charles III is the new monarch and a brand new era dawns.

