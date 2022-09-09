Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth’s attention to detail
African Melane spoke to Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.
The longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.
Makgoba, on behalf of the Anglican church paid tribute to the 96-year-old monarch - who reigned for 70 years.
Indeed, I pray that Queen Elizabeth II may rest in peace and rise in glory.Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town
Her indelible mark will be remembered in the letters she used to write to South Africa and her love for her Lord, he said.
He reflects on his personal encounter with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace in 2008.
Makgoba said he was amazed at the Queen’s attention to detail through her one-on-one interactions with others.
I was just amazed at the attention to detail and the need to engage one at an individual level.Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town
Listen to the full audio above.
Source : @RoyalFamily/Twitter
