Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth’s attention to detail

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79 In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in cr... 9 September 2022 5:31 PM
Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa The hospitality industry’s national trade association anticipates a high rate of economic activity for the city this weekend. 9 September 2022 3:47 PM
Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. 9 September 2022 1:43 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend. 9 September 2022 1:41 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. P... 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters. 9 September 2022 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth’s attention to detail

9 September 2022 10:56 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Queen Elizabeth II
British Royal Family

The Anglican Church of Cape Town has sent their heartfelt condolences to the British family and Great Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

African Melane spoke to Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba following the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

The longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday.

Makgoba, on behalf of the Anglican church paid tribute to the 96-year-old monarch - who reigned for 70 years.

Indeed, I pray that Queen Elizabeth II may rest in peace and rise in glory.

Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town
The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter
The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Her indelible mark will be remembered in the letters she used to write to South Africa and her love for her Lord, he said.

He reflects on his personal encounter with Her Majesty at Buckingham Palace in 2008.

Makgoba said he was amazed at the Queen’s attention to detail through her one-on-one interactions with others.

I was just amazed at the attention to detail and the need to engage one at an individual level.

Thabo Makgoba, Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town

Listen to the full audio above.




9 September 2022 10:56 AM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
Anglican archbishop Thabo Makgoba
Queen Elizabeth II
British Royal Family

More from Local

Dr Sindiwe Magona recieved a PHD in creative writing at 79-years-old. Picture: Sindiwe Magona/Facebook

Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79

9 September 2022 5:31 PM

In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in creative writing at 79 years of age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa

9 September 2022 3:47 PM

The hospitality industry’s national trade association anticipates a high rate of economic activity for the city this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday

9 September 2022 1:43 PM

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City’s R34,2 million Morningstar housing project in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

CoCT's aligns with WC High Court on its 'unconstitutional' housing policy

9 September 2022 12:52 PM

The case which was declared as 'inconsistent with the constitution' will resume court in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A parking lot. Picture: pixabay.com

How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?

9 September 2022 6:28 AM

Many shopping malls will have a number of car guards working in parking lots, but many of these workers are severely exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patient on renal replacement therapy @ saengsuriya13/123rf.com

World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients

8 September 2022 7:12 PM

A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: 123rf

SA's bank balance slips into the red as imports outweigh exports, dividends flow

8 September 2022 6:51 PM

It's the first current account deficit recorded for South Africa since the second quarter of 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toyota Cressida.

[LISTEN] Who are the 'amaphelas'?

8 September 2022 4:20 PM

The 'amaphelas' offer relatively inexpensive and comfortable transportation, mostly in sedans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jesse Clegg's Wife Dani passed away after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Picture: @Jesse_Clegg/twitter

Jesse Clegg announces the passing of his wife Dani

8 September 2022 3:17 PM

Clegg's wife was diagnosed with cancer in 2021 and he said she fought with courage and grace until the end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help support legendary SA musician Steve Newman

8 September 2022 2:45 PM

As a member of the group Tananas, Newman and his band took the music industry by storm in the 1970s and have taken their signature sound to the world stage for more than 40 years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79

Local

Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

World

Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

Putco staff vow to intensify strike on Monday: ‘No retracting, no surrender’

9 September 2022 5:51 PM

Sombre Edinburgh readies to receive the queen

9 September 2022 5:43 PM

King Charles III faces 'testing times'

9 September 2022 5:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA