CoCT's aligns with WC High Court on its 'unconstitutional' housing policy





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Malusi Booi about the city’s Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements.

• On Wednesday, The Western Cape High Court ordered the City of Cape Town (CoCT) to amend its housing policy

• The Women’s Legal Centre (WLC) challenged the constitutionality of CoCT's housing policy and called it discriminatory against divorced women

• The case has been described as a huge ‘victory for poor and working-class women’

A woman hangs out washing on the Cape Flats. Picture: Nathan Adams/Eyewitness News

The Women's Legal Centre (WLC) and Legal Resources Centre (LRC) legally challenged the matter on behalf of Gadijah Abdullah, who felt disadvantaged by the policy.

On Thursday, Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Women’s Legal Centre’s Seehaam Samaai.

WLC stated that the policy ‘purposefully excluded women from benefitting from housing schemes in their own name because they were not considered breadwinners.’

In response to the above, the city’s position is in line with Wednesday’s ruling, said Booi.

He added that the housing allocations policy was in place prior to the establishment of the CoCT municipality.

We must understand that this is a very old policy, and it was before the City of Cape Town was established. Malusi Booi, Human Settlements - Mayoral Committee Member

He said the municipality has amended the policy in alignment with the constitution of South Africa.

In cases where property transfers have not been done, the city avails itself to assist individuals, said Booi.

A communications plan has been put in place to educate communities about the changes to the housing policy.

The city's backlog is around 12 000 houses, he said.

We’ll be doing adverts on radio and TV to make sure that we get to get those who have not finalised the process of transfers from those houses that they are occupying Malusi Booi, Human Settlements - Mayoral Committee Member

