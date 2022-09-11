Here's how you can lend a hand to Yenzani Children's Home
Africa Melane spoke with Vanessa Hale - project coordinator at Yenzani Children's Home.
Hale detailed the work of Yenzani Childrens Home and how listeners could assist.
The home caters to children between the ages of four and 17 with flexibility in cases involving siblings.
At the moment, the home needs funding assistance to run and maintain the organisation.
Some of the children require special attention as they have learning disabilities.
Others need medication and therapy intervention.
If you can help, whether financially or with your time, you can contact Yenzani Children's Home on the contact details below, or make a donation to the bank account below:
Telephone: 010 221-1184 / 083 327 7757 E-Mail: sanne@yenzani.org Website: www.yenzani.org
We have 14 [kids], seven girls and seven boys, and we keep the number small specifically so that we could have a more meaningful impact on each individual child. You know, the need is so great. You want to take in hundreds of children because every child is in crisis and you want to desperately help.Vanessa Hale, Project Co-Ordinator at Yenzani Children's Home
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : http://www.yenzani.org/gallery/
