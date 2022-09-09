City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham





Refilwe Moloto speaks to John Maytham about his life and formidable broadcasting career.

Having been with CapeTalk since its inception in 1997, Maytham has been capturing the ears and hearts of talk radio station for 25 years.

Maytham has interviewed scores of highly influential people in the country including the late former South African president Nelson Mandela.

However, Maytham says that these are not necessarily the people who have made the biggest impact on him during his decades-long formidable career.

Instead, he says, it is the people who connect with the audience in meaningful ways who remind him that no matter the occasion or how dark things may get, the spirit of ubuntu will always be the defining characteristic of South Africans.

[CapeTalk] exists when there's a fire, it exists when there's a tragedy, it exists when there is a need for people to come together and to display that spirit of ubuntu, which, despite evidence to the contrary, I still believe does lurk in our African hearts. John Maytham, legendary talk radio presenter - CapeTalk

