UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal
Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT's Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng - who has been named the winner of the inaugural Africa Education Medal award.
The award was founded in 2022 to recognise the work of changemakers in the continent who are transforming African education.
Professor Phakeng was chosen from among 10 finalists from across Africa, amongst them the former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.
Phakeng says that the win brings much-needed discussions on the importance of education in Africa and the state of it broadly across the continent.
Without these kinds of awards, or whatever, we tend to forget and it's easy for education to take the back seat... I think, the medal refocuses us because we can now put the issues on the table: why is education important.Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
The VC is passionate about promoting education for girls in the continent, particularly those disadvantaged by their socio-economic status
She has worked with the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls since 2016 and donated 10 percent of her salary to the Mamokgethi Phakeng Scholarship.
[The scholarship] supports women, particularly black and coloured South African women because those are in short supply, particularly in [our university. We pay for them to get postgraduate education... This year we funded, probably, 15 [women] and that's my passion!Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town
Scroll up for the full interview.
More from Lifestyle
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk
Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend.Read More
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham
John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters.Read More
Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September
The Hermanus Whale Festival will celebrate its 31st annual installment to welcome the return of the southern right whales to the coastal waters of South Africa.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."Read More
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too)
As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations.Read More
'We need more trans-visibility' - Zoey Black
Lester Kiewit spoke with Zoey Black, a transgender woman, YouTuber, filmmaker and human rights activist.Read More