UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal





Refilwe Moloto speaks to UCT's Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng - who has been named the winner of the inaugural Africa Education Medal award.

The award was founded in 2022 to recognise the work of changemakers in the continent who are transforming African education.

Professor Phakeng was chosen from among 10 finalists from across Africa, amongst them the former president of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

Phakeng says that the win brings much-needed discussions on the importance of education in Africa and the state of it broadly across the continent.

Without these kinds of awards, or whatever, we tend to forget and it's easy for education to take the back seat... I think, the medal refocuses us because we can now put the issues on the table: why is education important. Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

The VC is passionate about promoting education for girls in the continent, particularly those disadvantaged by their socio-economic status

She has worked with the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls since 2016 and donated 10 percent of her salary to the Mamokgethi Phakeng Scholarship.

[The scholarship] supports women, particularly black and coloured South African women because those are in short supply, particularly in [our university. We pay for them to get postgraduate education... This year we funded, probably, 15 [women] and that's my passion! Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng, Vice Chancellor - University of Cape Town

