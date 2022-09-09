Streaming issues? Report here
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign

9 September 2022 2:44 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Commonwealth
Queen Elizabeth II
British colonialism
Neo-colonialism

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.

Clement Manyathela speaks to columnist, commentator and author, Victor Kgomoeswana about the legacy of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the African continent.

On the one hand, there are many people across the world who are saddened by the late-monarch's passing.

And then there are others who are either apathetic or celebratory following the news.

This tricky line can simply be boiled down to her legacy and her historic 70-year long reign.

Though there is some merit in arguments that the late monarch saw through the dissolution of the British colonial reign, there is also merit in that she simply lived through it.

This is because, according to Kgomoeswana, her reign saw countries colonised by Britain establish their independence but then become a part of the British Commonwealth.

For Kgomoeswana, the Commonwealth was Britain's effort at establishing a neo-colonial reign that morphed from political to economical control by protecting the interest of British trade.

Other than the fact that they were all colonised by the British Empire, I don't know any material benefit. Otherwise, the members of the British commonwealth , about 56 countries all over the world would have been corroborating in righting the economic injustices.

Victor Kgomoeswana, commentator, columnist and author

As such, Kgomoeswana says that the death of the former monarch should not be a cause for universal grief, but rather an opportunity to undo the damage the British Empire has done through its rebranding of colonisation - particularly because she reigned throughout its conceptualisation and reification.

She didn't do anything benevolent, I'm sorry. If she had done anything benevolent, it would have been when South Africa would have been a much different country socioeconomically and it is not. You can go to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria - you'll find the same trace of economic injustice that's thanks to the [United Kingdom].

Victor Kgomoeswana, commentator, columnist and author

Scroll up for the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign




