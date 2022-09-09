Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk
JOHANNESBURG- If that end-of-year slump is starting to hit you, why not use this weekend to rejuvenate yourself?
Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself in and around Cape Town.
KHANYISA BUNU LIVE IN CAPE TOWN
A good laugh can pull anyone out of a funk, so why not head to the Fire and Ice Hotel this Saturday for a comedy special.
Khanyisa Bunu will be performing a one-woman comedy special from 8PM on Saturday so book your tickets and enjoy a night.
Buy tickets and see more here:
JIVA SPA TAJ
When you are feeling stressed or drained a spa day is always a good idea.
A visit to the Jiva Spa is sure to leave you feeling refreshed, renewed and ready to take on the world.
See more here.
NORVAL FOUNDATION ART GALLERY
If you are in need of a change of scenery, an art gallery could be exactly what the doctor ordered.
Take a leisurely stroll through the Norval Foundation contemporary art museum for some inspiration and maybe get your own creative juices flowing again.
See more here:
BODEGA RAMEN
You can’t go wrong with some good comfort food on the weekend so why not try something new with Bodega Ramen.
Enjoy an explosion of flavour at this warm and cozy restaurant and let your troubles melt away with a bowl of broth.
See more here:
SELF-CARE STUDIO URBAN DAY RETREAT
It is one thing to refresh with a quick break from routine but if you think your mental health needs a bit more of a kickstart, why not treat yourself and your mind to a self-care retreat?
Take some time to learn important skills for relaxation and wellness and even leave your own terrarium to brighten up your home.
Buy tickets or see more here
This article first appeared on EWN : Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk
