Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday





JOHANNESBURG - Power utility Eskom has moved to implement stage 3 load shedding over the weekend until Monday morning.

Eskom communicated the power cut schedule on Friday afternoon as South Africans braved stage 2 load shedding.

It said stage 3 load shedding would come into effect from 2pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.

Thereafter, added Eskom, stage 2 power cuts would be implemented throughout the week.

Eskom cited a loss of an additional five generation units for the blackouts.

"The additional load shedding tonight is required to manage and recover the emergency generation reserves which have been utilised extensively over the past five days. Eskom, therefore, urges all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly," explained Eskom.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town is still able to shield customers from one stage of load shedding.

Municipality-billed customers will have stage 2 until 10 pm on Friday and then stage 3 until 5 am on Saturday.

It's not yet clear whether the metro will be able to protect customers for the rest of the weekend.

