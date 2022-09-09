Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79 In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in cr... 9 September 2022 5:31 PM
Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa The hospitality industry’s national trade association anticipates a high rate of economic activity for the city this weekend. 9 September 2022 3:47 PM
Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Friday afternoon until Monday morning. 9 September 2022 1:43 PM
View all Local
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
The Midday Report Express: Eskom recovers R30 million unlawfully paid to ex-CEO Delivered to you every afternoon. 7 September 2022 3:00 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Politics
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend. 9 September 2022 1:41 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. P... 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters. 9 September 2022 10:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history. 8 September 2022 7:42 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

9 September 2022 2:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Mia Spies

On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.

Mia Spies – host of the podcast “Nuusmakers met Mia Spies” - takes over our airwaves on Sunday, 11 September for another edition of #AnHourWith.

Listen across Cape Town on 567 AM, DStv Channel 885, the CapeTalk app, or on www.capetalk.co.za.

mia-spiesjpg

Listen to Olivier’s playlist below:




9 September 2022 2:47 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
#AnHourWith
Mia Spies

More from An Hour With Your Favourite Capetonians... Only on CapeTalk

Hannes van Wyk takes over the CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

2 September 2022 2:50 PM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Tiaan Slabbert spins his 80s and 90s tunes on CapeTalk

26 August 2022 11:17 AM

Every Sunday at 10am we hand over control of our playlist to one well-loved personality with their selection of 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Arendsvlei actor Clayton Evertson shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

19 August 2022 3:35 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Clayton Evertson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Actor Dean-Richard Olivier shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

12 August 2022 2:55 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Dean-Richard Oliver.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV presenter Henck Conrey shares his playlist on CapeTalk

5 August 2022 8:06 AM

Every Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control to our playlist to one well-loved Capetonian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local actor Armand Aucamp spins his favourite 80s and 90s tracks on CapeTalk

28 July 2022 10:12 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV and radio presenter Hein Wyngaard takes over CapeTalk airwaves

22 July 2022 3:57 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Soapie star Sherman Pharo takes over CapeTalk airwaves with 80s and 90s faves

15 July 2022 2:30 PM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Adventurer and explorer Riaan Manser shares his 80s and 90s playlist on CapeTalk

30 June 2022 1:02 PM

Tune in on Sunday at 10am for Riaan's curated playlist of music that tells the story of his life journey.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79

Local

Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication

World

Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday

Local

EWN Highlights

King Charles III faces 'testing times'

9 September 2022 5:20 PM

Malema: ‘By mourning Queen Elizabeth II, you are celebrating colonialism’

9 September 2022 5:01 PM

Nxesi hits back at critics who say SA is xenophobic: It's a matter of resources

9 September 2022 4:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA