The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'

9 September 2022 3:40 PM
by Kabous le Roux
European Union
Russian gas
Energy crisis
Lester Kiewit
Deutsche Welle
The Morning Review
War in Ukraine
Lars Halter

The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter.

  • Europe is going to get through the winter – its gas storage tanks are full – but at what price?

  • Many western countries and companies have become dependent on, not only Russia but also China

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com
Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

RELATED: South Africa has just become a MAJOR producer of liquified natural gas

Energy ministers from all 27 member states of the European Union met in Brussels on Friday to discuss proposals for lowering energy prices in time for winter.

Gas deliveries from Russia have plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine.

Some of the proposals include:

  • A price cap on Russian gas

  • A cap on profits of companies generating electricity without gas

  • EU-wide attempts to reduce electricity demand

  • Provision of emergency liquidity to electricity producers facing constraints due to Russia cutting supplies

  • A “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuel companies

The storage tanks are full, the question is how much it will cost… Those making a lot of money will have to share their profits… solar and wind producers are producing energy relatively cheaply…

Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

The chickens are coming home to roost. For decades, some Western countries and companies have become dependent without ever actually considering the downsides in the long run… The iPhone is entirely made in China… Apple totally depends [on China] …

Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

RELATED: Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

There is a lot of money flowing from China… creating dependencies…

Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle

Kiewit interviewed Halter - scroll up to listen.




