EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
Lester Kiewit interviewed Deutsche Welle correspondent Lars Halter.
-
Europe is going to get through the winter – its gas storage tanks are full – but at what price?
-
Many western countries and companies have become dependent on, not only Russia but also China
Energy ministers from all 27 member states of the European Union met in Brussels on Friday to discuss proposals for lowering energy prices in time for winter.
Gas deliveries from Russia have plummeted since its invasion of Ukraine.
Some of the proposals include:
-
A price cap on Russian gas
-
A cap on profits of companies generating electricity without gas
-
EU-wide attempts to reduce electricity demand
-
Provision of emergency liquidity to electricity producers facing constraints due to Russia cutting supplies
-
A “solidarity contribution” from fossil fuel companies
The storage tanks are full, the question is how much it will cost… Those making a lot of money will have to share their profits… solar and wind producers are producing energy relatively cheaply…Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
The chickens are coming home to roost. For decades, some Western countries and companies have become dependent without ever actually considering the downsides in the long run… The iPhone is entirely made in China… Apple totally depends [on China] …Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
There is a lot of money flowing from China… creating dependencies…Lars Halter, correspondent - Deutsche Welle
Kiewit interviewed Halter - scroll up to listen.
