'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'

Jagersfontein, a small mining town in the Free State, was hit with tragedy on Sunday morning.

Chaos ensued when the walls of a nearby mine dam burst and caused a mudslide in a neighbouring community.

The Free State government confirmed the death of one person, while 16 houses were submerged in mud, 70 people hospitalised and four people were confirmed missing as a result.

Dukwana confirmed the tragedy's effect on the people of Jagersfontein, who lost everything in a matter of seconds.

Sixteen houses were washed away completely, - no furniture, nothing... you can imagine the trauma that the person is going through. Mxolisi Dukwana, Free State Cogta MEC

It's only [the] foundation that is left... you can only see that there was a house because there are tiles. Mxolisi Dukwana, Free State Cogta MEC

Dukwana said discussions with the owners of the dam will happen on Monday – this is to ascertain if the incident was not as a result of negligence.

Who pays the cost?

According to Daily Maverick, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said the responsibility of compensating affected individuals would be placed on the mine owners, Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd.

However, blame cannot solely be placed on Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, the state should also account, said DA member Karabo Khakhau.

Government is no stranger to the issue and has rather been negligent in performing necessary checks to avoid this humanitarian disaster.

Everybody is to blame, including all three spheres of the Free State government, she added.

As early as 2019, residents formally complained about the poor infrastructure. A report that outlined the technical dangers of the dam was also submitted long before this environmental disaster happened.

Basically, you can walk from your house to the dam, a dam that is about to overflow. The walls are too short, the capacity of the wall is too low to carry everything that’s going into the dam. Karabo Khakhau, DA member in the Free State province

