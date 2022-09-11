Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to introduce wheelchair race division
Pippa Hudson spoke to wheelchair athlete Ernst van Dyk about the introduction of a wheelchair race division and this race potentially being granted major status.
-
The addition of a wheelchair division is a requirement for the marathon to gain elite status.
-
This creates an incredible opportunity for local wheelchair athletes.
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is in the running to be declared one of the Abbot World Marathon Majors, which would attract elite athletes from around the world.
In order for it to gain this status the marathon had to include a wheelchair division - which is exciting news for athletes like van Dyk who can finally compete in a major marathon on home soil.
Van Dyk has been competing for over thirty years and has won the Boston Marathon 10 times.
However, throughout his career, there has been no major marathon close to home that he could run and he is excited to have an opportunity for himself and other South African athletes.
What I am most excited about is this will create a platform to develop wheelchair racing and wheelchair marathoning in the country.Ernst van Dyk, wheelchair athlete
He said having a local event that is world-class would help create a network of wheelchair athletes in South Africa that can represent the country in the future.
Listen to the audio above for more.
