Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79
John Maytham spoke to celebrated author, academic and motivational speaker Dr Sindiwe Magona about receiving her doctorate at almost 80.
-
This is the first time the University of the Western Cape has awarded a PHD in creative writing.
-
She said she believes we should all honour the concept of lifelong learning.
Magona received her first PHD in creative writing at the University of the Western Cape's September graduation ceremony on Friday.
She said she has always wanted to honour the concept of lifelong learning by continuing to pursue academia well after the age of retirement when so many choose to rest.
She stated that it was so important to always learn and that pursuing this degree taught her how much there was still there to learn.
I have completed the doctorate and I am still discovering the importance of what I hint at in my thesis.Dr Sindiwe Magona, author, academic and motivational speaker
In addition to the love of learning she said her reason for pursuing her thesis was that she felt the topic she wanted to explore, which is how abandoning tradition contributes to some of society’s problems, could not be fully reached by just writing a novel.
Listen to the audio above for more.
#UWCGrad2022: Introducing Dr Sindiwe Magona - she earns the very first PhD in Creative Writing at UWC’s September Graduation. Next year, Dr Magona will be 80 years old.#IamUWC pic.twitter.com/0wDY85DTMq— UWC (@UWConline) September 9, 2022
