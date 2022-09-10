5 quirky (lesser-known) facts about Queen Elizabeth

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials. 10 September 2022 12:29 PM
CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947. In 1995, a year after South Africa's... 10 September 2022 11:51 AM
Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne. 10 September 2022 10:44 AM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas? Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas. 10 September 2022 12:38 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend. 9 September 2022 1:41 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. P... 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

5 quirky (lesser-known) facts about Queen Elizabeth

10 September 2022 7:20 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth
British royalty
corgis
dorgi

Here are some fascinating facts about Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen Elizabeth II lived a full life whilst fulfilling her duties as Queen.

There were some rather interesting perks to being the ruling monarch that the queen enjoyed.

1. Queen Elizabeth II never held a driver's licence

Despite learning to drive in 1945, Her Majesty was the only person in the UK allowed to drive without a licence. One of her pleasures was going for joy rides and driving herself around.

2. The long-serving British monarch never needed a passport to travel

According to the royal website, passports were issued in the name of the queen thus never requiring her to have one herself. However, this only applied to her majesty and the rest of the royal's owned passports.

3. Her Majesty owned an elephant, and two giant turtles

These animals were gifted to the Queen during her foreign tours. She received the tortoises in 1972 in Seychelles. In the same year, the President of Cameroon gifted her an elephant.

4. The Queen also introduced a new breed of dog

Having owned over 30 corgis during her reign, one of them mated with a dachshund owned by her sister Princess Margaret. This led to the first breed of dogs called "dorgi."

5. Elizabeth was the first monarch to send an email

On March 26, 1976, Queen Elizabeth II become the first Royal ever to send an e-mail.

Sources

https://www.natgeokids.com/za/discover/history/monarchy/facts-about-the-queen-elizabeth-ii/ https://www.wionews.com/photos/queen-elizabeth-ii-passes-away-some-interesting-facts-about-her-life-514325#first-monarch-to-send-an-email!-514281 https://www.royal.uk/

Copyright: cheekylorns/ 123rf
Copyright: cheekylorns/ 123rf

This article first appeared on EWN : 5 quirky (lesser-known) facts about Queen Elizabeth




10 September 2022 7:20 AM
by Hannah Chibaya
Tags:
Queen Elizabeth
British royalty
corgis
dorgi

Trending

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

Local

'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address

World Lifestyle

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN pupil to appear in court over allegedly setting principal's car on fire

10 September 2022 1:01 PM

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

10 September 2022 10:47 AM

Numsa to Putco: Stop being greedy, pay workers what is due to them

10 September 2022 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA