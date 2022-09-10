Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials. 10 September 2022 12:29 PM
CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947. In 1995, a year after South Africa's... 10 September 2022 11:51 AM
Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne. 10 September 2022 10:44 AM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
A 'perfect storm' for Sanlam - floods, power cuts result in more claims Sanlam has reported an 8% drop in earnings for the first half of the year. 8 September 2022 8:23 PM
View all Business
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas? Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas. 10 September 2022 12:38 PM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend. 9 September 2022 1:41 PM
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. P... 9 September 2022 11:32 AM
View all Lifestyle
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the tea... 6 September 2022 11:40 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022) Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022. 8 September 2022 7:55 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
Zuma's private prosecution of journalist 'a clear abuse of power'- News24 editor Former president Jacob Zuma is launching a private prosecution against state advocate Billy Downer and legal journo Karyn Maughan. 6 September 2022 9:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

10 September 2022 10:44 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Lansdowne
Khalid Parker

Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne.
Businessman Khalid Parker was shot dead outside his business premises in Landsdowne, Image posted by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, credit Voice of the Cape Radio
Businessman Khalid Parker was shot dead outside his business premises in Landsdowne, Image posted by Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, credit Voice of the Cape Radio

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman was shot dead in Lansdowne on Friday morning.

Forty-year-old Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects outside his business premises.

According to eyewitnesses, the men had tried to kidnap Parker.

He suffered a fatal gunshot to the head while trying to call for help.

The suspects fled the scene.

Lansdowne police have registered a murder case for investigation.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told the media the motive for the attack is yet to be established.

RELATED: Cape Town crime fighters want more resources for kidnapping task force

Anyone with any information about the shooting should contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Amin Qolo, on 073 018 1002 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.




10 September 2022 10:44 AM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Lansdowne
Khalid Parker

More from Local

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home

10 September 2022 12:29 PM

The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town City Hall illuminated with the colours of the Union Jack.

CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen

10 September 2022 11:51 AM

Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947. In 1995, a year after South Africa's first democratic elections, The Queen visited the Mother City again, this time accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

10 September 2022 9:26 AM

Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning. The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Sindiwe Magona recieved a PHD in creative writing at 79-years-old. Picture: Sindiwe Magona/Facebook

Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79

9 September 2022 5:31 PM

In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in creative writing at 79 years of age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa

9 September 2022 3:47 PM

The hospitality industry’s national trade association anticipates a high rate of economic activity for the city this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.

Eskom implements Stage 3 load shedding from Friday until Monday

9 September 2022 1:43 PM

Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Friday afternoon until Monday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City’s R34,2 million Morningstar housing project in Durbanville. Image: City of Cape Town

CoCT's aligns with WC High Court on its 'unconstitutional' housing policy

9 September 2022 12:52 PM

The case which was declared as 'inconsistent with the constitution' will resume court in February 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The late Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Anglican Archbishop Makgoba was amazed at Queen Elizabeth’s attention to detail

9 September 2022 10:56 AM

The Anglican Church of Cape Town has sent their heartfelt condolences to the British family and Great Britain following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A parking lot. Picture: pixabay.com

How can the exploitation of car guards be prevented?

9 September 2022 6:28 AM

Many shopping malls will have a number of car guards working in parking lots, but many of these workers are severely exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

Local

'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address

World Lifestyle

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN pupil to appear in court over allegedly setting principal's car on fire

10 September 2022 1:01 PM

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

10 September 2022 10:47 AM

Numsa to Putco: Stop being greedy, pay workers what is due to them

10 September 2022 10:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA