CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen





It was in Cape Town in 1947, on the occasion of her 21st birthday, that the then Princess Elizabeth pledged that "my whole life, whether it be long or short" shall be devoted to the service of the public.

Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947.

Elizabeth II would go on to become Queen of the United Kingdom from 6 February 1952 until her death on 8 September 2022.

Her reign of 70 years and 214 days was the longest of any British monarch and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

In 1995, a year after South Africa's first democratic elections, The Queen visited the Mother City again, this time accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh who were welcomed to South Africa by President Nelson Mandela.

On Friday, the City of Cape Town honoured the late Queen by illuminating the Cape Town City Hall in the colours of the Union Jack - the de facto national flag of the United Kingdom.

Cape Town’s beautiful City Hall played a special part in Queen Elizabeth’s life. Tonight it is lit in her honour @ukinsouthafrica.



See statement by Cape Town Mayor @geordinhl : https://t.co/NyYU6q3eMI#CTNews pic.twitter.com/QQfYOy31nI — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 9, 2022