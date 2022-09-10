'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address





rafaelbenari/123rf

The UK's King Charles III paid moving tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first official address in the role.

The Queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.

Addressing the nation and the Commonwealth, King Charles thanked Queen Elizabeth for her love and devotion to the royal family, and to the family of nations.

"May flights of angels sing thee to they rest" said the King, "as you begin your last great journey to join my dear, late papa..."

“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”



His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

King Charles pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his mother.

He said he was counting on "the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla”, who becomes his Queen Consort “in recognition of her own loyal public service”.

His Royal Highness will be officially proclaimed King after a lifetime in waiting on Saturday morning.

The ceremony takes place at the St James's Palace in London.

St James’s Palace in London @ mistervlad/123rf.com