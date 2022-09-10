'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III paid moving tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II in his first official address in the role.
The Queen, the country's longest-reigning monarch, died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon at the age of 96.
Addressing the nation and the Commonwealth, King Charles thanked Queen Elizabeth for her love and devotion to the royal family, and to the family of nations.
"May flights of angels sing thee to they rest" said the King, "as you begin your last great journey to join my dear, late papa..."
“Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today.”— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022
His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2
King Charles pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his mother.
He said he was counting on "the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla”, who becomes his Queen Consort “in recognition of her own loyal public service”.
His Royal Highness will be officially proclaimed King after a lifetime in waiting on Saturday morning.
The ceremony takes place at the St James's Palace in London.
His Majesty The King will be proclaimed at the Accession Council at 10:00 today at St James's Palace.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 10, 2022
Watch live:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47907718_auckland-nov-08-2015-prince-of-wales-c-visit-in-auckland-new-zealand-he-is-the-oldest-person-to-be-n.html
More from World
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication
Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.Read More
Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness
Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday.Read More
Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine
The Russian President on Wednesday slammed sanctions at an economic forum in Vladivostok and punted a new world order.Read More
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."Read More
Sanctions threaten the world, and don’t work against Russia – Vladimir Putin
Sanctions and a proposed gas price cap by the European Union have Vladimir Putin hot under the collar.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk
Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend.Read More
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal
The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. Phakeng was chosen from among 10 finalists from across Africa.Read More
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham
John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters.Read More
Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September
The Hermanus Whale Festival will celebrate its 31st annual installment to welcome the return of the southern right whales to the coastal waters of South Africa.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients
A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound.Read More
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II under medical supervision: Buckingham Palace
In a short statement, the palace said: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."Read More