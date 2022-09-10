A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities





The passing of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II left the world wondering about the royal line of succession and brought the importance of the Monarchy into question. Her firstborn, King Charles III, succeeds Queen Elizabeth II.

With king Charles III being the first king most have seen in just over 70 years, the fears and uncertainties of change have led to global inquiries about why the monarch still exists.

How much power does the monarch hold?

Monarchy is the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom. While democratic government systems have a president, the Monarchy has a King or Queen as head of state.

Over the years, the monarch's powers have lessened, leading to the now-present constitutional Monarchy, which means that the ability to make and pass legislation belongs to Parliament rather than the King.

Although the King no longer has a political or executive role, he continues to play an essential part in the nation. The ruling monarch, His Majesty The King, does have important ceremonial and formal positions in the government.

One of the King's critical roles would be to formally open Parliament every year. Amongst these roles, the King plays a vital role in a process called Royal Assent. This is the process of getting royal approval on a government-passed bill to become an act in Parliament. This process is mainly a formality; no monarch has refused to give Royal Assent since 1708. "The monarch's primary role is to serve as a vital part of Britain's national identity, unity, and pride Prime minister and the church

The King still retains the right to appoint the prime minister and act as a confidant to the prime minister. The King meets with the current prime minister regularly. The prime minister can take advice from the King at his discretion, and the King has to be impartial in state affairs when offering guidance.

The monarch also retains the power to appoint bishops and archbishops only upon advisement of a Church Commission.

Lords and Knights

Power is limited in political affairs, and the King has a societal responsibility to the people. His majesty can knight anyone who has made a significant contribution to British society in any walk of life. The King appoints lords to sit in Parliament at the government's discretion. The appointment of the Knights and Ladies of the Garter is in The King's gift. Meaning it is at his discretion without the advisement of Parliament.

The Royal Family

The royal family supports the monarch in all his State and national duties. Their role is to carry out important work in public and charitable services.

Every year the royal family carries out over 2,000 official engagements throughout the UK and worldwide. They are present where his majesty is unable to attend invitations.

The royal family annually entertains 70,000 at dinners, lunches, receptions, and garden parties at the Royal residences. They receive and answer 100,000 letters each year.

Source https://www.royal.uk/

©cheekylorns/123RF.COM

This article first appeared on 947 : A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities