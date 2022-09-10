Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home
The City of Cape Town has cautioned residents to check the IDs of electricity officials knocking at their doors.
It warns that scammers posing as officials are carrying fake City identity cards.
Once they have access to residents’ homes, the scammers steal personal and valuable items.
In most cases, the City says these criminals target the elderly.
The City reminds residents to be aware of scammers posing as electricity officials to gain access to their homes. The City has been made aware of a new form of the scam, where scammers carry fake City identification cards.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 6, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/IizxEU2kk4#CTNews pic.twitter.com/eyWdLtP9a3
The City says its Electricity Generation and Distribution department will make an appointment with residents before visiting their homes.
Municipal workers and contractors must carry a work order number specific to that dwelling and a legitimate City-issued identification card. Residents should please ask to check the work order number, and the identification card before allowing anyone onto their property and to verify whether the card is legitimate.Beverley van Reenen, Mayco Member for Energy
If you're unsure, phone the City's Call Centre on 0860 103 089.
Any suspicious behaviour should be reported to the City's law enforcement agencies or the City's Fraud Hotline on 0800 323 130, or to the police.
