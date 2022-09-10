NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome





Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

Summer is on its way and Capetonians and visitors alike will soon be heading for beaches and public swimming pools.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is doing its bit to help everyone stay safe in the water.

It's arranged a survival swimming programme which you can attend for free next weekend at the Sea Point Pavilion.

If you're a good swimmer yourself, you can apply to become a "survival swimming volunteer instructor" and teach life-saving skills.

The swimming session takes place at the Sea Point Pavilion on Saturday 17 September from 9am to 12 pm.

"It’s never too late to start," says Caville Abrahams, leader of the Western Cape Drowning Prevention Regional Team.

For more info, email seapointss@searescue.org.za.