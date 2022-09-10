Streaming issues? Report here
magic-bus-on-capetalkpng magic-bus-on-capetalkpng
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Magic Bus on CapeTalk Classics
21:00 - 23:59
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration. 10 September 2022 6:44 PM
CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international... 10 September 2022 4:14 PM
Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bi... 10 September 2022 3:41 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration. 10 September 2022 6:44 PM
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer. 10 September 2022 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in B... 9 September 2022 6:49 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge

10 September 2022 4:14 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services
Alderman JP Smith
World Rescue Challenge

The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge.
team-2ssjpg

CAPE TOWN - Emergency crews and first responders are the true, unsung heroes of any emergency.

Specialised extrication teams are often called upon to help free victims from life-threatening scenes.

In the last financial year, the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service responded to 3 516 motor vehicle accidents.

The City has assembled a specialist extrication team made up of members from the Fire & Rescue Service to compete against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge in Luxembourg.

The extrication of victims from vehicle accidents has become one of the most important life-saving functions and rescuers are responsible for setting up a safe working area, evaluating possible hazards, and getting those trapped out quickly.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

The event has two components, the trauma challenge and the rescue/extrication challenge.

The aim of the trauma challenge is to assist in the development of trauma-related skills of firefighters and rescue workers to enable them to deal successfully with the vast range of casualty centred incidents, while the goal of a rescue/extrication challenge is to save the casualties out of vehicles involved in a collision.

The nine-person team, who are the current national champions, boast 176 years of experience between them.

team1jpg

Some of the team members have faced harrowing circumstances in having to extricate loved ones, but their dedication and commitment is commended.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

RELATED: Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews?

Our team is on par with the best in the world, and every challenge in this competition gives them the opportunity to learn new extrication techniques, the stabilisation of vehicles, and patient care. They return with skills and knowledge to improve service delivery.

JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

During the week, prior to the team jetting off, they prepared for the challenge and worked through the different scenarios they will be judged on.

The team is scheduled to return to Cape Town on 17 September.




10 September 2022 4:14 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services
Alderman JP Smith
World Rescue Challenge

More from Local

Image credit: The Litterboom Project on Facebook @thelitterboomproject

Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City

10 September 2022 6:44 PM

The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages

10 September 2022 3:41 PM

Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome

10 September 2022 1:50 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home

10 September 2022 12:29 PM

The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape Town City Hall illuminated with the colours of the Union Jack.

CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen

10 September 2022 11:51 AM

Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947. In 1995, a year after South Africa's first democratic elections, The Queen visited the Mother City again, this time accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels.com

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

10 September 2022 10:44 AM

Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © sudiptabhowmick/123rf.com

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

10 September 2022 9:26 AM

Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning. The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Sindiwe Magona recieved a PHD in creative writing at 79-years-old. Picture: Sindiwe Magona/Facebook

Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79

9 September 2022 5:31 PM

In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in creative writing at 79 years of age.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The captains of the Sevens teams playing in the Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament gather on Signal Hill in Cape Town on 7 September 2022. Picture: @WorldRugby7s/Twitter

Rugby Sevens tournament will be a much-needed boost for city business - Fedhasa

9 September 2022 3:47 PM

The hospitality industry’s national trade association anticipates a high rate of economic activity for the city this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

Local

'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address

World Lifestyle

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

Local

EWN Highlights

PP senior aide says 'hostile work environment' affected her mental health

10 September 2022 4:43 PM

Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages

10 September 2022 3:41 PM

Engagement over Soweto's Eskom debt ongoing, says Joburg Mayor

10 September 2022 3:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA