CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge





CAPE TOWN - Emergency crews and first responders are the true, unsung heroes of any emergency.

Specialised extrication teams are often called upon to help free victims from life-threatening scenes.

In the last financial year, the City of Cape Town's Fire & Rescue Service responded to 3 516 motor vehicle accidents.

The City has assembled a specialist extrication team made up of members from the Fire & Rescue Service to compete against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge in Luxembourg.

The extrication of victims from vehicle accidents has become one of the most important life-saving functions and rescuers are responsible for setting up a safe working area, evaluating possible hazards, and getting those trapped out quickly. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

The event has two components, the trauma challenge and the rescue/extrication challenge.

The aim of the trauma challenge is to assist in the development of trauma-related skills of firefighters and rescue workers to enable them to deal successfully with the vast range of casualty centred incidents, while the goal of a rescue/extrication challenge is to save the casualties out of vehicles involved in a collision.

The nine-person team, who are the current national champions, boast 176 years of experience between them.

Some of the team members have faced harrowing circumstances in having to extricate loved ones, but their dedication and commitment is commended. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

RELATED: Have you got what it takes to join Cape Town's firefighting crews?

Our team is on par with the best in the world, and every challenge in this competition gives them the opportunity to learn new extrication techniques, the stabilisation of vehicles, and patient care. They return with skills and knowledge to improve service delivery. JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security

During the week, prior to the team jetting off, they prepared for the challenge and worked through the different scenarios they will be judged on.

The team is scheduled to return to Cape Town on 17 September.