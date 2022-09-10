Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Personal finance
Siya Kolisi
investing
cryptocurrency
Luno
crypto investing

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Luno has teamed up with beloved Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi to launch an educational campaign.

The global cryptocurrency platform says this is aimed at encouraging people to think long-term when it comes to crypto investing.

"We hope our community will travel alongside the Springbok captain as he begins his journey into crypto and creates his long-term game plan."

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube
Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

An excited Kolisi announced his new role as Luno brand ambassador on social media.

He acknowledged that it's a whole new ball game for him.

"Guys, cryptocurrency is new to me... but I’m looking forward to learning and exploring a game plan."

The humorous commercial shows the rugby star being put through his paces by a personal trainer.

Watch the ad below:




