[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador





Luno has teamed up with beloved Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi to launch an educational campaign.

The global cryptocurrency platform says this is aimed at encouraging people to think long-term when it comes to crypto investing.

"We hope our community will travel alongside the Springbok captain as he begins his journey into crypto and creates his long-term game plan."

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

An excited Kolisi announced his new role as Luno brand ambassador on social media.

He acknowledged that it's a whole new ball game for him.

"Guys, cryptocurrency is new to me... but I’m looking forward to learning and exploring a game plan."

The humorous commercial shows the rugby star being put through his paces by a personal trainer.

Watch the ad below: