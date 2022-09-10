Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast





Image of sperm whale under water @ willyambradberry/123rf.com

Five people died when their boat capsized off the coast off New Zealand, possibly after it collided with a whale.

There were 11 people on board the 8.5 metre craft - six of them were rescued and five bodies were recovered from inside the vessel.

Most of the passengers were members of a birdwatching group, according to reports.

The boat capsized in Goose Bay near the town of Kaikōura on the South Island of New Zealand.

Aerial view of Kaikoura bay in New Zealand @ 130414789/123rf.com

The six survivors are in "a stable condition" in hospital.

Craig Mackle, the mayor of Kaikōura, told local media it was believed the boat collided with a whale.

Kaikōura police are still in the very early stages of piecing together what occurred, said Sergeant Matt Boyce.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident will be subject to an extensive investigation, which will involve multiple agencies."