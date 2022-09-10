



Image: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - A former University of Cape Town (UCT) student has won a damages claim against a woman who added his name to a widely-circulated UCT rapists list.

The list came in response to the the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana by a Post Office employee in August 2019.

At the time, 20-year-old Ramaano Ramokgopa's name was added to the list.

He says he had been ostracised as a result, had to stop attending lectures and eventually left the institution.

RELATED: UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN PROBES RAPE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST STAFF MEMBER

The woman, Siphelele Nxumalo who put the student’s name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.

Nxumalo - who didn't oppose the action was also ordered to apologise and to pay Ramokgopa's legal costs.

This article first appeared on EWN : Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages