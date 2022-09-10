Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City
The state of Cape Town's rivers is a huge cause of concern as levels of plastic pollution rise.
That plastic eventually lands up in the ocean.
VIDEO Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline
Collaboration between the City of Cape Town, The Litterboom Project (TLP), the Pristine Earth Collective and Vukuzenzele Recycling is aimed at containing the problem.
TLP is currently working in four of the rivers in the Western Cape.
Now the City has formalised its partnership with the non-profit company through a memorandum of agreement (MOA).
Announcing the move on social media, TLP describes it as a first step towards a meaningful public-private partnership.
"(It) looks at a model of resource sharing and the responsibility to furnish supplies to our teams, such as bags and of course regular collections from our current and expanding sites."
TLP was started in 2017 as the pilot phase of the founders' solution to alleviating the increase in marine plastic pollution.
As 90% of this pollution comes from river systems they say, their approach is to target rivers instead of dealing with the plastic problem only once it reaches the ocean.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/thelitterboomproject/photos/pcb.3317007405288485/3317004791955413/
More from Local
CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge
The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge.Read More
Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages
Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.Read More
NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome
The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More
Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home
The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials.Read More
CT lights up City Hall in colours of the Union Jack, in honour of UK Queen
Princess Elizabeth celebrated her 21st birthday at the Cape Town City Hall on 21 April 1947. In 1995, a year after South Africa's first democratic elections, The Queen visited the Mother City again, this time accompanied by her husband, Prince Phillip.Read More
Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping
Police are investigating a case of murder after Khalid Parker was attacked by three unknown suspects in Lansdowne.Read More
Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning
Stage four will continue until 5am on Monday morning. The power utility says this is due to additional breakdowns overnight.Read More
Dr Sindiwe Magona proves age is just a number as she receives PHD from UWC at 79
In a society that often places far too much emphasis on age, Dr Sindiwe Magona is subverting expectations by receiving a PhD in creative writing at 79 years of age.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast
There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura.Read More
'Myrkl' anti-hangover pill the answer to the dreaded babalas?
Myrkl claims to break down 70% of alcohol in 60 minutes preventing the dreaded babalas.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 ways to break out of an end-of-year funk
Here are five ways to relax and re-energise yourself this weekend.Read More
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng wins inaugural Africa Education Medal
The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Vice Chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, has won the inaugural Africa Education Medal. Phakeng was chosen from among 10 finalists from across Africa.Read More
City Fave: Legend of SA talk radio - John Maytham
John Maytham is one of the country's most prolific talk radio presenters.Read More
Look out for annual Hermanus Whale Festival at the end of September
The Hermanus Whale Festival will celebrate its 31st annual installment to welcome the return of the southern right whales to the coastal waters of South Africa.Read More