Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City





The state of Cape Town's rivers is a huge cause of concern as levels of plastic pollution rise.

That plastic eventually lands up in the ocean.

VIDEO Pilot project nets masses of litter along Sea Point coastline

Collaboration between the City of Cape Town, The Litterboom Project (TLP), the Pristine Earth Collective and Vukuzenzele Recycling is aimed at containing the problem.

TLP is currently working in four of the rivers in the Western Cape.

Now the City has formalised its partnership with the non-profit company through a memorandum of agreement (MOA).

Image credit: The Litterboom Project on Facebook @thelitterboomproject

Announcing the move on social media, TLP describes it as a first step towards a meaningful public-private partnership.

"(It) looks at a model of resource sharing and the responsibility to furnish supplies to our teams, such as bags and of course regular collections from our current and expanding sites."

TLP was started in 2017 as the pilot phase of the founders' solution to alleviating the increase in marine plastic pollution.

As 90% of this pollution comes from river systems they say, their approach is to target rivers instead of dealing with the plastic problem only once it reaches the ocean.