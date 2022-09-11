Capetonians reminded to comment on proposals for Voortrekker Road upgrade
The City of Cape Town's Urban Mobility Directorate intends to upgrade a section of Voortrekker Road in Maitland and Kensington.
These upgrades form part of the City’s Congestion Relief Programme which focuses on projects that will assist to improve traffic flow in the morning and afternoon when commuters experience congestion along key transport routes.
The statutory public commenting process is an important aspect of this undertaking.
Funding can be made available for construction only once the detailed design has been concluded after residents have commented on the draft concept design.
We have reviewed the 1964 road scheme for Voortrekker Road and I encourage the public to comment on these proposed upgrades that form part of our new concept design.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
All submissions will be taken into consideration before we finalise this concept plan for a detailed design. If all goes as planned, the City intends to commence with the construction work by 2025.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
Voortrekker Road is an important artery between the eastern and western suburbs, connecting commuters from Kuils River and Bellville with Parow, Goodwood, Epping, and Observatory.
As part of the road scheme review the Urban Mobility Directorate undertook a transport study that analysed the entire Voortrekker Road between the M5 and the M7, covering a distance of about 6km, including all transport modes from rail, to road-based public and private transport, pedestrian movement, and cycling.
All intersections and road links with Voortrekker Road were also analysed in terms of current efficiency and future transport demands.
Given the magnitude of this project, the upgrade will be implemented in phases.
The public is requested to comment on the proposals for the first phase, which entail the following:
-
The realignment of Camp Road to Beach Road and the signalisation of this intersection with Voortrekker Road
-
The widening of Koeberg Road between Voortrekker Road and Royal Road
-
The dualling of Voortrekker Road between Station Road in Maitland and 12th Avenue in Kensington, together with improvements at intersections to assist with traffic flow, and the provision of walking and cycling lanes
-
Pedestrian bridges over the railway line in the vicinity of 4th Avenue
-
Upgrading of the intersections at 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue in Kensington
How to comment:
-
Send an email to Transport.News@capetown.gov.za
-
Visit www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay
-
Submit written comments by hand at the Subcouncil 15 office, Pinelands Training Centre, St Stephens Road, Central Square, Pinelands
-
The closing date for comments is 15 September 2022
There are only a few days left to comment and I want to encourage the local communities from Maitland and Kensington to participate in this process.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
The City is always looking at ways to improve road safety and traffic flow, and this is an opportunity to make your voice heard. The more people participate, the better.Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility
More information is available on the City’s website at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_26045061_worker-operating-asphalt-paver-machine-during-road-construction-and-repairing-works.html?vti=oavqumlyl511gf57b3-1-32
More from Local
CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers
Since the inception of the programme 400 volunteers have successfully completed the training, providing a boost to Cape Town's crime fighting capabilities.Read More
WC police arrest 508 wanted suspects for various crimes including murder, rape
The suspects were arrested during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary.Read More
Here's how Cape Town residents can apply for indigent support or rates relief
If your total household income is R7 500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity, waste collection and property rates.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to introduce wheelchair race division
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is back on 16 October but this year it will include a wheelchair race division for the first time.Read More
Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City
The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.Read More
CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge
The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge.Read More
Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages
Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.Read More
NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome
The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More