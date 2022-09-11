Capetonians reminded to comment on proposals for Voortrekker Road upgrade





The City of Cape Town's Urban Mobility Directorate intends to upgrade a section of Voortrekker Road in Maitland and Kensington.

These upgrades form part of the City’s Congestion Relief Programme which focuses on projects that will assist to improve traffic flow in the morning and afternoon when commuters experience congestion along key transport routes.

The statutory public commenting process is an important aspect of this undertaking.

Funding can be made available for construction only once the detailed design has been concluded after residents have commented on the draft concept design.

We have reviewed the 1964 road scheme for Voortrekker Road and I encourage the public to comment on these proposed upgrades that form part of our new concept design. Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

All submissions will be taken into consideration before we finalise this concept plan for a detailed design. If all goes as planned, the City intends to commence with the construction work by 2025. Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

Voortrekker Road is an important artery between the eastern and western suburbs, connecting commuters from Kuils River and Bellville with Parow, Goodwood, Epping, and Observatory.

As part of the road scheme review the Urban Mobility Directorate undertook a transport study that analysed the entire Voortrekker Road between the M5 and the M7, covering a distance of about 6km, including all transport modes from rail, to road-based public and private transport, pedestrian movement, and cycling.

All intersections and road links with Voortrekker Road were also analysed in terms of current efficiency and future transport demands.

Given the magnitude of this project, the upgrade will be implemented in phases.

The public is requested to comment on the proposals for the first phase, which entail the following:

The realignment of Camp Road to Beach Road and the signalisation of this intersection with Voortrekker Road

The widening of Koeberg Road between Voortrekker Road and Royal Road

The dualling of Voortrekker Road between Station Road in Maitland and 12th Avenue in Kensington, together with improvements at intersections to assist with traffic flow, and the provision of walking and cycling lanes

Pedestrian bridges over the railway line in the vicinity of 4th Avenue

Upgrading of the intersections at 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue in Kensington

How to comment:

Send an email to Transport.News@capetown.gov.za

Visit www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay

Submit written comments by hand at the Subcouncil 15 office, Pinelands Training Centre, St Stephens Road, Central Square, Pinelands

The closing date for comments is 15 September 2022

There are only a few days left to comment and I want to encourage the local communities from Maitland and Kensington to participate in this process. Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

The City is always looking at ways to improve road safety and traffic flow, and this is an opportunity to make your voice heard. The more people participate, the better. Rob Quintas, Cape Town mayoral committee member for urban mobility

More information is available on the City’s website at www.capetown.gov.za/haveyoursay