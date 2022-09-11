Here's how Cape Town residents can apply for indigent support or rates relief





The City of Cape Town recently launched its indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive, to assist residents with their applications for the indigent grant and other forms of support.

The programme will be rolled out in all areas of the metro in the coming months.

The campaign drive will be going to different areas across the city to inform residents about the indigent relief available to qualifying homeowners as well as to facilitate the registration and application process.

We encourage residents to make use of the financial support on offer. Importantly, those who qualify or have qualified in the past must remember that they need to apply every year for the benefit, except if they are pensioners. Pensioners may apply to renew their benefit every three years. Siseko Mbandezi, Cape Town mayoral committee member for finance

The aim of this awareness campaign is to encourage as many qualifying residents as possible across the metro to apply for this financial assistance.

Over the coming weeks, areas across the city will be visited to encourage qualifying residents to register for the help that is on offer.

Currently, more than 40% of Cape Town's residents benefit from some level of financial rates and services relief.

Residents are also reminded that the debt write-off incentive is still available. With these engagements, we want to ensure that all qualifying residents successfully apply for the various forms of assistance that are on offer. Siseko Mbandezi, Cape Town mayoral committee member for finance

Applicants will need:

proof of identification (ID book/card or passport)

a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bank account

a bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bond account

a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited his or her house

If you are employed, please also include:

your latest salary/wage pays slip or a letter from an employer stating your income

a sworn affidavit if you are self-employed stating how much you earn per month

proof if you receive a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension

If you are unemployed, please also include the following in your application:

a sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed

a sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income

For rates or services relief

Visit: https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-indigent-rates-relief or a City customer office.

Email: indigent.relief@capetown.gov.za

Pensioner rates relief

Pensioners 60 years or older and people who receive social grants earning no more than R17 500 may qualify for a rates rebate of between 10% and 100%. They are invited to go to the nearest City customer care office or send an email to rates.rebate@capetown.gov.za.

For more information on how to apply for pensioner support: https://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Apply/Financial-relief-and-rebates/Individuals/Apply-for-senior-citizen-support

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest municipal walk-in centre and complete an application form to see if they are eligible for the benefits. Residents may also contact their ward councillor or subcouncil office to apply.

The cost of the City's social package for the 2022/23 financial year amounts to R4,7 billion, and includes R2,3 billion for indigent relief and R1,45 billion for rates relief.