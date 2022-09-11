Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers Since the inception of the programme 400 volunteers have successfully completed the training, providing a boost to Cape Town's cri... 11 September 2022 4:50 PM
WC police arrest 508 wanted suspects for various crimes including murder, rape The suspects were arrested during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary. 11 September 2022 4:46 PM
Here's how Cape Town residents can apply for indigent support or rates relief If your total household income is R7 500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity,... 11 September 2022 1:33 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full' The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs. 9 September 2022 3:40 PM
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
View all Business
Here's how you can lend a hand to Yenzani Children's Home A non-profit organisation established in 2002, Yenzani Children's Home focuses on the safe housing of children who need a safe hav... 11 September 2022 11:30 AM
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to a... 11 September 2022 10:28 AM
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Here's how Cape Town residents can apply for indigent support or rates relief

11 September 2022 1:33 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Indigent support
rates relief
siseko mbandezi

If your total household income is R7 500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity, waste collection and property rates.
© jannoon028/123rf.com
© jannoon028/123rf.com

The City of Cape Town recently launched its indigent benefits and rates relief campaign drive, to assist residents with their applications for the indigent grant and other forms of support.

The programme will be rolled out in all areas of the metro in the coming months.

The campaign drive will be going to different areas across the city to inform residents about the indigent relief available to qualifying homeowners as well as to facilitate the registration and application process.

We encourage residents to make use of the financial support on offer. Importantly, those who qualify or have qualified in the past must remember that they need to apply every year for the benefit, except if they are pensioners. Pensioners may apply to renew their benefit every three years.

Siseko Mbandezi, Cape Town mayoral committee member for finance

The aim of this awareness campaign is to encourage as many qualifying residents as possible across the metro to apply for this financial assistance.

Over the coming weeks, areas across the city will be visited to encourage qualifying residents to register for the help that is on offer.

Currently, more than 40% of Cape Town's residents benefit from some level of financial rates and services relief.

Residents are also reminded that the debt write-off incentive is still available. With these engagements, we want to ensure that all qualifying residents successfully apply for the various forms of assistance that are on offer.

Siseko Mbandezi, Cape Town mayoral committee member for finance

Applicants will need:

  • proof of identification (ID book/card or passport)

  • a bank statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bank account

  • a bond statement for the last three months or a sworn affidavit stating that they do not have a bond account

  • a copy of the estate documents if the applicant has inherited his or her house

If you are employed, please also include:

  • your latest salary/wage pays slip or a letter from an employer stating your income

  • a sworn affidavit if you are self-employed stating how much you earn per month

  • proof if you receive a disability grant, maintenance grant or pension

If you are unemployed, please also include the following in your application:

  • a sworn affidavit stating that you are unemployed

  • a sworn affidavit stating that you have no other source of income

For rates or services relief

Pensioner rates relief

Residents are encouraged to visit their nearest municipal walk-in centre and complete an application form to see if they are eligible for the benefits. Residents may also contact their ward councillor or subcouncil office to apply.

The cost of the City's social package for the 2022/23 financial year amounts to R4,7 billion, and includes R2,3 billion for indigent relief and R1,45 billion for rates relief.




11 September 2022 1:33 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
City of Cape Town
Indigent support
rates relief
siseko mbandezi

More from Local

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers

11 September 2022 4:50 PM

Since the inception of the programme 400 volunteers have successfully completed the training, providing a boost to Cape Town's crime fighting capabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

WC police arrest 508 wanted suspects for various crimes including murder, rape

11 September 2022 4:46 PM

The suspects were arrested during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: wabeno/123rf.com

Capetonians reminded to comment on proposals for Voortrekker Road upgrade

11 September 2022 11:52 AM

Residents as well as interested and affected parties have a few days left still to comment on these proposals to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. The closing date for submissions is Thursday, 15 September 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa's Paralympian, wheelchair racing and para-cycling champion Ernst van Dyk. Picture: Ernst van Dyk/Facebook.

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to introduce wheelchair race division

11 September 2022 11:29 AM

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is back on 16 October but this year it will include a wheelchair race division for the first time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: The Litterboom Project on Facebook @thelitterboomproject

Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City

10 September 2022 6:44 PM

The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge

10 September 2022 4:14 PM

The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Dmitrii Sakharov /123rf.com

Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages

10 September 2022 3:41 PM

Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome

10 September 2022 1:50 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© twinsterphoto/123rf

Check 'electricity officials' are legit before letting them into your home

10 September 2022 12:29 PM

The City of Cape Town warns that scammers are gaining entry into residents' homes by posing as energy officials.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Load shedding moves up to Stage 4 from Saturday morning

Local

Cape Town businessman shot dead in apparent botched kidnapping

Local

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to introduce wheelchair race division

Local

EWN Highlights

Eskom to reduce load shedding to stage 3 on Monday morning

11 September 2022 5:58 PM

The outpouring of support to Dr Malinga a reminder of the SA we know & love

11 September 2022 3:48 PM

Woman sidesteps defamation lawsuit after WhatsApp argument with neighbour

11 September 2022 2:52 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA