WC police arrest 508 wanted suspects for various crimes including murder, rape
CAPE TOWN - Members of the South African Police Services 'Operation Restore' deployed in the Delft policing precinct to combat gang violence and robberies arrested a 30-year-old male on Saturday evening for the possession of a homemade firearm and ammunition.
The members were busy with stop and search operations when they found the suspect in possession of the firearm.
He is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates court once he has been charged.
Meanwhile, Western Cape detectives arrested 508 wanted suspects during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary.
The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, thanked those involved with the tracing operations and arrests.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers
Since the inception of the programme 400 volunteers have successfully completed the training, providing a boost to Cape Town's crime fighting capabilities.Read More
Here's how Cape Town residents can apply for indigent support or rates relief
If your total household income is R7 500 or less per month, you could qualify for a discount on your water, sewerage, electricity, waste collection and property rates.Read More
Capetonians reminded to comment on proposals for Voortrekker Road upgrade
Residents as well as interested and affected parties have a few days left still to comment on these proposals to improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety. The closing date for submissions is Thursday, 15 September 2022.Read More
Sanlam Cape Town Marathon to introduce wheelchair race division
The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is back on 16 October but this year it will include a wheelchair race division for the first time.Read More
Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City
The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.Read More
CT Fire & Rescue team in Luxembourg to compete at the World Rescue Challenge
The City of Cape Town’s specialist extrication team within the Fire & Rescue Service are competing against 71 other international teams in the World Rescue Challenge.Read More
Former UCT student named on 'rapist list' wins R300,000 in damages
Siphelele Nxumalo who added Ramaano Ramakgopa's name on the widely-circulated list must now pay R300 000 in damages and medical bills.Read More
NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome
The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More