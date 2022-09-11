WC police arrest 508 wanted suspects for various crimes including murder, rape





FILE: SAPS members. Picture: © ruramos/123rf.com

CAPE TOWN - Members of the South African Police Services 'Operation Restore' deployed in the Delft policing precinct to combat gang violence and robberies arrested a 30-year-old male on Saturday evening for the possession of a homemade firearm and ammunition.

The members were busy with stop and search operations when they found the suspect in possession of the firearm.

He is due to make a court appearance in the Bellville Magistrates court once he has been charged.

Meanwhile, Western Cape detectives arrested 508 wanted suspects during the past week on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, sexual offences, and burglary.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, thanked those involved with the tracing operations and arrests.