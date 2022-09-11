CT Metro Police beefs up training with night school classes for volunteers
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Metro Police College provides night school training for law enforcement volunteers - which allows for opportunities to equip participants with knowledge and specialised skills in crime prevention.
The City's Metro Police Department provides this valuable training programme during evenings, as volunteers work during the day.
Since the inception of the programme, 400 volunteers successfully completed the training.
The training offered to law enforcement volunteers includes, peace officer and traffic warden training, basic firearm training in shotgun and handgun handling, tactical street survival training, docket and statement procedures and stop & approach training.
In addition to the training, physical fitness and tactical street survival training is also included in the programme.
This night school training will help us do more to speed up the deployment of more officers. In the 2022/23 financial year, we are implementing a record R5,4bn safety budget, with 230 additional officers being employed this year, and meaningful investments in crime-fighting technology.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor
Volunteers are confronted with the same challenges and dangerous situations as enforcement staff. We are extremely grateful that volunteers are willing to give up their free time to be trained.JP Smith, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security
The Mayor says the night school training not only allows for knowledge sharing and training, it also increases the City's enforcement volunteer base which is important in providing much needed safety and security related services to the community.
The City's Safety and Security Directorate plans to increase the training capacity at the college to at least 200 volunteers on an annual basis.
