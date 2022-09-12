Cape Town police make breakthrough in Southfield triple murder case





On 31 March 2022, Diepriver police were called to a crime scene at Victoria Lodge informal settlement where they found the bodies of three males who sustained gunshot wounds to their heads.

The investigation was handed over to the Anti-Gang Unit detectives to hunt down the perpetrators of the crime.

On Thursday evening, 08 September 2022, detectives made a breakthrough in the case when they arrested three suspects aged 19, 29 and 42 in connection with the murders.

The suspects are due to make a court appearance in the Wynberg Magistrates court on Monday 12 September to face the charges against them.