Mkhwebane's return to office is in the hands of the ConCourt - Expert
Africa Melane spoke to Benedict Phiri, who is the managing director at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel.
The return to the office of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria might not likely happen despite the Western Cape High Court ruling.
The Western Cape High Court ruled last Friday that the suspension of Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.
The High Court added that the suspension might have been a retaliatory move by the president following a letter sent to him containing questions relating to the Phala Phala farm burglary.
Phiri added that the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had the right to bar Mkhwebane to access the office.
If she did show up into her office today, the acting Public Protector and her team would be well within their rights not to allow her in the office.Benedict Phiri, Managing director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
The Constitutional Court has the sole power to confirm whether the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa is unconstitutional, and this confirmation is necessary.Benedict Phiri, Managing director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
This article first appeared on 702 : Mkhwebane's return to office is in the hands of the ConCourt - Expert
Source : Supplied
More from Local
New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists
Motorists could be in for another financial shock as a new provisional duty on tyres from China could raise prices significantly.Read More
Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris
Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France.Read More
'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK'
As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change.Read More
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree
Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society.Read More
Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home
Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama this weekend.Read More
'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'
Blame cannot solely be placed on Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, the state should also account, said DA member Karabo Khakhau.Read More
Police shootout following armed robbery in Epping leaves two dead, four wounded
Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned.Read More
CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien
The stink continues for the Milnerton community as the Potsdam wastewater treatment works has yet to see any upgrades.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.Read More