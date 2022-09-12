



Africa Melane spoke to Benedict Phiri, who is the managing director at IusPrudentia Specialist Counsel.

The return to the office of Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria might not likely happen despite the Western Cape High Court ruling.

The Western Cape High Court ruled last Friday that the suspension of Mkhwebane by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.

The High Court added that the suspension might have been a retaliatory move by the president following a letter sent to him containing questions relating to the Phala Phala farm burglary.

Phiri added that the acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka had the right to bar Mkhwebane to access the office.

If she did show up into her office today, the acting Public Protector and her team would be well within their rights not to allow her in the office. Benedict Phiri, Managing director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

The Constitutional Court has the sole power to confirm whether the conduct of President Cyril Ramaphosa is unconstitutional, and this confirmation is necessary. Benedict Phiri, Managing director - IusPrudentia Special Counsel

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.

This article first appeared on 702 : Mkhwebane's return to office is in the hands of the ConCourt - Expert