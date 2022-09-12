Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Alexander Swart Property, Rowan Alexander, about the benefits of renting over buying a property.
Many people took the plunge during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic when interest rates were relaxed but things have quickly changed.
This comes after the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy commitee increased the repurchase rate by 75 basis points in July with another hike looming before the end of 2022.
Renting remains a safe and predictable option for individuals seeking to enter a fluctuating property market, said Swart.
He added that renting is cheaper in the short term as it saves on transactional and maintenance costs.
When we say cheaper, we need to be careful because we are referring to cash flow, not necessarily in the long run. [It] is cheaper monthly but you do lose out on that capital growth opportunity.Rowan Alexander, Director- Alexander Swart Property
Other advantages include flexibility because individuals can explore a place without committing to it.
A lease binds an individual a property for one-year on average, added Swart.
However, it may be cheaper from a monthly perspective but not in the long run, he explained.
Another big benefit is you don’t have those transactional costs of actually acquiring and disposing of a property.Rowan Alexander, Director- Alexander Swart Property
Renting, to me, is very often a tool to allow you in certain situations to explore, to be non-committal to property ownership in a certain area… renting offers a very good tool to see and explore a market you don’t know.Rowan Alexander, Director- Alexander Swart Property
Listen to the full audio for more.
