Nomi Handmade founder on what made her use shweshwe fabric in her designs

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France. 12 September 2022 2:50 PM
'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK' As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change. 12 September 2022 1:59 PM
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society. 12 September 2022 12:32 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 12 September 2022 7:59 PM
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in... 12 September 2022 7:49 PM
IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation. 12 September 2022 6:55 PM
View all Business
How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness? The Cape Town mayor has spoken about a homelessness crisis, but how can this best be dealt with to help residents and the homeless... 12 September 2022 5:43 PM
'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster Reebock is a reformed gangster who spent 30 years of his life involved in criminal activity and 21 years in and out of prison. 12 September 2022 1:44 PM
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society. 12 September 2022 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Nomi Handmade founder on what made her use shweshwe fabric in her designs

12 September 2022 10:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Nomi Handmade
Thandie Dowery
Jewelry designer
Shweshwe

Thandie Dowery is a South African jewelry designer and founder of Nomi Handmade.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to jewelry designer, Thandie Dowery, about her jewelry line, Nomi Handmade.

The designer is known for fashioning her jewelry out of shweswhe fabric.

Though Dowery says there is no deep meaning behind using the fabric, she says that she chose it because of the vibrant mix of colours found in its print.

I'm quite minimalist in general but I do like colour pops... What drew me towards it was the print and the colour waves... That was mainly the reason why I chose to work with shweshwe. Also, it being a proudly South African print and it being 100% cotton.

Thandi Dowery, founder - Nomi Handmade

You can find out more about Nomi Handmade jewelry here.

Scroll up for the full interview.




12 September 2022 10:17 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Nomi Handmade
Thandie Dowery
Jewelry designer
Shweshwe

More from Lifestyle

© arkadijschell/123rf.com

How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness?

12 September 2022 5:43 PM

The Cape Town mayor has spoken about a homelessness crisis, but how can this best be dealt with to help residents and the homeless?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Healing from trauma. Picture: Pixabay.com

'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster

12 September 2022 1:44 PM

Reebock is a reformed gangster who spent 30 years of his life involved in criminal activity and 21 years in and out of prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay

'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree

12 September 2022 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of King Charles III giving his personal declaration following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Internet trolls King Charles III after declaration scolding

12 September 2022 11:37 AM

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent, was on the Morning Review with Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how you can lend a hand to Yenzani Children's Home

11 September 2022 11:30 AM

A non-profit organisation established in 2002, Yenzani Children's Home focuses on the safe housing of children who need a safe haven from abusive situations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R), as Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L), talks with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2L), as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on 11 March 2019. Picture: Richard Pohle/POOL/AFP

King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports

11 September 2022 10:28 AM

In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen Elizabeth visits NASA Goddard Space Flight Center 2007

[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time

11 September 2022 8:20 AM

For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: The Litterboom Project on Facebook @thelitterboomproject

Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City

10 September 2022 6:44 PM

The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of sperm whale under water @ willyambradberry/123rf.com

Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast

10 September 2022 3:47 PM

There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hilton1949 at English Wikipedia

NSRI offers free swimming lessons at Sea Point Pavilion & volunteers are welcome

10 September 2022 1:50 PM

The National Sea Rescue Institute is presenting a survival swimming programme at the Pavilion as we head into summer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists

Local

Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock

Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home

Local

EWN Highlights

Jump into icy water to help raise funds for Special Olympics national team

12 September 2022 7:35 PM

Dan Carter inspiring the next generation of rugby players in South Africa

12 September 2022 7:21 PM

Court to give verdict on CoJ urgent bid to interdict council meeting

12 September 2022 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA