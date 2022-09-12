Nomi Handmade founder on what made her use shweshwe fabric in her designs
Refilwe Moloto speaks to jewelry designer, Thandie Dowery, about her jewelry line, Nomi Handmade.
The designer is known for fashioning her jewelry out of shweswhe fabric.
Though Dowery says there is no deep meaning behind using the fabric, she says that she chose it because of the vibrant mix of colours found in its print.
I'm quite minimalist in general but I do like colour pops... What drew me towards it was the print and the colour waves... That was mainly the reason why I chose to work with shweshwe. Also, it being a proudly South African print and it being 100% cotton.Thandi Dowery, founder - Nomi Handmade
