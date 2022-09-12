That's lit! CoCT shines light on its commitment to electricity infrastructure





- Load shedding continues today (Monday) with Eskom customers on stage 3 and City of Cape Town on stage 2

- The city says its investment in electricity infrastructure to keep Cape Town was at 86.9% at the end of the fourth quarter.

Despite the latest round of load shedding, there's some seemingly good news for City of Cape Town customers.

The municipality has revealed that capital expenditure for growth and refurbishment reached R532.6 million on local electricity infrastructure by the end of the fourth quarter.

'Moreover, the departmental performance report further indicates that at 96.5%, the city's high voltage transformer availability has been consistently above target over the course of the last 12 months," said the City's Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Councillor Beverley van Reenen.

Last week, the country was plunged into another round of scheduled blackouts, with Eskom citing a loss of an additional five generation units as the reason for the planned outages.

Stage 2 power cuts will be implemented throughout the rest of this week.

Capital investments in electricity infrastructure rollout and maintenance across the city will secure Cape Town's grid and ensure that residents and businesses continue to live and work with the peace of mind of reliable power supply. Councillor Zimkhitha Sulelo, Energy Portfolio Committee Chairperson

The news comes as the city reminds residents of ongoing critical routine maintenance happening across parts of the metro this week.

It says reports that the work could leave some households in the dark for days are not true.

"The city does not carry out maintenance from stage 3 and above of load shedding."

Areas affected this week include parts of Century City, Newlands, Wetton, Grassy Park, Tokai and Claremont - click here for the complete list.

