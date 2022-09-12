Internet trolls King Charles III after declaration scolding
A recent video showing the newly ascended King Charles III scolding a member of the royal staff to clear his desk during his accession council saw the internet jump into action and label him a spoiled brat.
The video was recorded as part of the official coverage of the historic event, which saw the British government officially recognise Charles as the new king of the United Kingdom.
The internet's reaction should comes as no surprise, as Barbara Friedman explains, as the former Prince of Wales has never been the most likable person, most especially since his divorce from Princess Diana.
He's always had bad press. He's never been a 'Princess Diana' or even a 'Lizzie'. People actually loved her, even if they didn't love the royals.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
A tweet from Laura Kuenssberg Translator, a popular Twitter parody account, was among the first to lampoon the situation, which has been viewed over 25 and half million times at the time of writing. A simple caption of: "The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things," perfectly summed up the internet's opinion on the matter.
"The servant must clear my desk for me. I can't be expected to move things." pic.twitter.com/0pZqY2Xopq— Laura Kuenssberg Translator (@BBCLauraKT) September 10, 2022
