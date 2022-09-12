Police shootout following armed robbery in Epping leaves two dead, four wounded
- Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder have been opened since the shootout on Sunday.
- Several suspects remain at large, while four are under police guard in hospital.
A shootout in Epping has left two suspects dead and four others seriously injured.
Crime Intelligence with K-9 and Flying Squad members responded to an armed robbery taking place at a hypermarket on Sunday.
While attempting to make their escape in two vehicles, the criminals began shooting at the cops, who returned fire.
The suspects then lost control of the car and collided with a stationary vehicle.
Four suspects are under police guard in hospital, while a 32-year-old suspect was nabbed close to the business premises.
Other suspects remain at large, having fled in the direction of Langa.
Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder have since been opened.
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
