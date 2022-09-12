CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France. 12 September 2022 2:50 PM
'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK' As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change. 12 September 2022 1:59 PM
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society. 12 September 2022 12:32 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 12 September 2022 7:59 PM
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in... 12 September 2022 7:49 PM
IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation. 12 September 2022 6:55 PM
View all Business
How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness? The Cape Town mayor has spoken about a homelessness crisis, but how can this best be dealt with to help residents and the homeless... 12 September 2022 5:43 PM
'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster Reebock is a reformed gangster who spent 30 years of his life involved in criminal activity and 21 years in and out of prison. 12 September 2022 1:44 PM
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society. 12 September 2022 12:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother. 10 September 2022 11:07 AM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien

12 September 2022 11:11 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Diep River
City of Cape Town
Milnerton Lagoon
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works
Ecosystem pollution

The stink continues for the Milnerton community as the Potsdam wastewater treatment works has yet to see any upgrades.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to mayoral committee (mayco) member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town, councillor Zahid Badroodien, about the challenges the city is facing in terms rectifying the pollution problem at Milnerton Lagoon and further up along the Diep River.

This comes at the head of nearly a decades worth of an ecosystem collapse due to pollution and infrastructure issues.

Badroodien says that he understands the Milnerton community's strife with the pollution sources affecting Diep River and the Milnerton Lagoon, which is why the City of Cape Town is being as transparent as it can about its plans and setbacks.

The next quarterly meeting will be held in November, where they will give the community a list of interventions that can be implemented within the next six months, he said.

The Mayco member says that the city is currently at the advanced stages of the tender process after years of appeals delaying the procurement of tenders to upgrade the Potsdam wastewater treatment works.

The city will be having two tenders working to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility with the first in its preferred bidder status and the second in the bid evaluation stage.

We're at the advanced stages of the tender process and the mayor, myself and Eddie Andrews [are] watching this very closely, working very closely with the administration. We're keeping our fingers crossed that when it's awarded there's no appeals to this particular contract.

Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member - Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town

Scroll up for the full interview.




12 September 2022 11:11 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Diep River
City of Cape Town
Milnerton Lagoon
Potsdam Wastewater Treatment Works
Ecosystem pollution

More from Local

@ pramotephotostock/123rf.com

New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists

12 September 2022 7:15 PM

Motorists could be in for another financial shock as a new provisional duty on tyres from China could raise prices significantly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris

12 September 2022 2:50 PM

Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The late British royals, Queen Elizabeth II and prince Phillip. Picture: ©carnegie42/123RF.COM

'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK'

12 September 2022 1:59 PM

As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay

'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree

12 September 2022 12:32 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered at her home in Marina De Gama over the weekend. Picture: Facebook

Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home

12 September 2022 12:18 PM

Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot from video posted by @fscentralnews after a mine dam burst near Jagersfontein on 11 September 2022.

'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'

12 September 2022 11:55 AM

Blame cannot solely be placed on Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, the state should also account, said DA member Karabo Khakhau.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Police shootout following armed robbery in Epping leaves two dead, four wounded

12 September 2022 11:21 AM

Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook

'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'

12 September 2022 10:49 AM

The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© magneticmcc/123rf.com

That's lit! CoCT shines light on its commitment to electricity infrastructure

12 September 2022 10:14 AM

The City’s Energy Portfolio Committee's capital expenditure on growth and refurbishment was at 86.9% at end of the fourth quarter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert

12 September 2022 9:24 AM

Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists

Local

Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock

Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home

Local

EWN Highlights

Jump into icy water to help raise funds for Special Olympics national team

12 September 2022 7:35 PM

Dan Carter inspiring the next generation of rugby players in South Africa

12 September 2022 7:21 PM

Court to give verdict on CoJ urgent bid to interdict council meeting

12 September 2022 7:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA