CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien





Refilwe Moloto speaks to mayoral committee (mayco) member for Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town, councillor Zahid Badroodien, about the challenges the city is facing in terms rectifying the pollution problem at Milnerton Lagoon and further up along the Diep River.

This comes at the head of nearly a decades worth of an ecosystem collapse due to pollution and infrastructure issues.

Badroodien says that he understands the Milnerton community's strife with the pollution sources affecting Diep River and the Milnerton Lagoon, which is why the City of Cape Town is being as transparent as it can about its plans and setbacks.

The next quarterly meeting will be held in November, where they will give the community a list of interventions that can be implemented within the next six months, he said.

The Mayco member says that the city is currently at the advanced stages of the tender process after years of appeals delaying the procurement of tenders to upgrade the Potsdam wastewater treatment works.

The city will be having two tenders working to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility with the first in its preferred bidder status and the second in the bid evaluation stage.

We're at the advanced stages of the tender process and the mayor, myself and Eddie Andrews [are] watching this very closely, working very closely with the administration. We're keeping our fingers crossed that when it's awarded there's no appeals to this particular contract. Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member - Water and Waste at the City of Cape Town

