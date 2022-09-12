Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home





Magistrate Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered at her home in Marina De Gama over the weekend. Picture: Facebook

- The former NPA prosecutor has been described on Facebook as a 'kind person' and a 'beautiful soul'.

- In 2014, Van Rooyen was the prosecutor in the Johannes Christiaan de Jager rape and double murder case.

A murder investigation is underway following this discovery of the body of a local magistrate at the weekend.

Romay van Rooyen was found by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama on Saturday afternoon. The 50-year-old was declared dead at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the former NPA prosecutor's car was also missing.

In 2014, van Rooyen was the prosecutor in the Johannes Christiaan de Jager rape and double murder case.

The former motor mechanic was sentenced to life in prison after Van Rooyen convinced the court of his guilt.

Van Rooyen's killer/s remain at large.

[UPDATE] Over the weekend, news broke of the murder of Cape Town magistrate Romay van Rooyen (50). She was found deceased in her home on Saturday. The motive for her killing is unknown. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to her loved ones. #CarteBlanche #LegalTwitter pic.twitter.com/RwizlzOsOz — Carte Blanche (@carteblanchetv) September 11, 2022

