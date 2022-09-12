'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster





Lester Kiewit spoke to the founder of Healing Waters, Allen Reebock, about his reformation journey away from gangsterism.

In 1991, his 11-year-old son lost his life in a shootout targeting Reebock, but killing the son instead.

Reebock started his life of gangsterism as a henchman of a prominent gang leader, thereafter smuggling guns and drugs.

He is now reformed and moved to found Healing Waters.

Though he no longer takes part in gang-related activity, Reebock said that the journey to where he is right now was a difficult one.

This is due to the difficulties that come with reformation.

Reebock said that many times gang members look up to their leaders as father figures.

There is also the stigmatism that's associated with being a gangster that makes it hard to break away from, as well as them becoming accustomed to that lifestyle, often forming habits that a difficult to break from.

Despite all the obstacles, Reebock was eventually able to break out of that lifestyle and build a new career path to change the course of his life.

When you come out of that environment, or when you're in that environment, and that is the only way that you know, it's been a habit for over the years now.... It's a habit. So, the must be a behavioral modification change, mindset change... [Breaking the habit] is a process, it's doesn't change overnight. Allen Reebock, founder - Healing Waters

