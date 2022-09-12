'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree





So after contemplating his roots over the last little while, Lester did a bit of an informal family tree of his lineage.

Putting pen to paper, he began with his own name and allowed his memory to take him as far back as it could.

Having gone back as far as he could, he made the next logical step and contacted his parents and had them reach back further, which lead him to the name and identity of one of his great-great-grandmothers.

Wanting to go further and to extend his warming experience with the CapeTalk listeners, Lester invited Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society to help out.

The society was established in 2002 by a group of family genealogists who wanted to encourage people to record their family history. Part of their work is to assist interested persons by drawing up basic forms on which a family tree could be established and to assist in places such as the Cape Archives.

The problem [looking up family trees] is it's also addictive. So as soon as you start, you want to go further and further. The number of times I've had my wife at my study door saying, 'When are you coming to bed, darling?' And I'm saying, 'one more generation'. Derrick Pratt

