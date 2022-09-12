'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree
So after contemplating his roots over the last little while, Lester did a bit of an informal family tree of his lineage.
Putting pen to paper, he began with his own name and allowed his memory to take him as far back as it could.
Having gone back as far as he could, he made the next logical step and contacted his parents and had them reach back further, which lead him to the name and identity of one of his great-great-grandmothers.
Wanting to go further and to extend his warming experience with the CapeTalk listeners, Lester invited Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society to help out.
The society was established in 2002 by a group of family genealogists who wanted to encourage people to record their family history. Part of their work is to assist interested persons by drawing up basic forms on which a family tree could be established and to assist in places such as the Cape Archives.
The problem [looking up family trees] is it's also addictive. So as soon as you start, you want to go further and further. The number of times I've had my wife at my study door saying, 'When are you coming to bed, darling?' And I'm saying, 'one more generation'.Derrick Pratt
Scroll up for full audio.
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness?
The Cape Town mayor has spoken about a homelessness crisis, but how can this best be dealt with to help residents and the homeless?Read More
'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster
Reebock is a reformed gangster who spent 30 years of his life involved in criminal activity and 21 years in and out of prison.Read More
Internet trolls King Charles III after declaration scolding
Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent, was on the Morning Review with Lester Kiewit.Read More
Nomi Handmade founder on what made her use shweshwe fabric in her designs
Thandie Dowery is a South African jewelry designer and founder of Nomi Handmade.Read More
Here's how you can lend a hand to Yenzani Children's Home
A non-profit organisation established in 2002, Yenzani Children's Home focuses on the safe housing of children who need a safe haven from abusive situations.Read More
King Charles told Harry that Meghan was not welcome at Queen's bedside: Reports
In the final hours of the Queen’s life, her children rushed to her bedside. Prince Harry said he and his wife were also going to attend but it’s reported Charles told his son that the gathering was only for the closest family and that Meghan would not be welcome.Read More
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Stopping more plastic reaching the ocean: Litterboom Project partners with City
The Litterboom Project has signed a memorandum of agreement with the City of Cape Town to formalise its collaboration.Read More
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast
There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura.Read More
More from Local
New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists
Motorists could be in for another financial shock as a new provisional duty on tyres from China could raise prices significantly.Read More
Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris
Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France.Read More
'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK'
As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change.Read More
Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home
Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama this weekend.Read More
'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'
Blame cannot solely be placed on Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, the state should also account, said DA member Karabo Khakhau.Read More
Police shootout following armed robbery in Epping leaves two dead, four wounded
Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned.Read More
CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien
The stink continues for the Milnerton community as the Potsdam wastewater treatment works has yet to see any upgrades.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.Read More
That's lit! CoCT shines light on its commitment to electricity infrastructure
The City’s Energy Portfolio Committee's capital expenditure on growth and refurbishment was at 86.9% at end of the fourth quarter.Read More