Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris
- Zip Zap’s philharmonic circus show, Rhapsody, will take to the stage in Cape Town from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th November 2022 at the Artscape
- This will be the 4th time that Zip Zap collaborates with a collective of orchestral musicians
It'll be bon voyage and bon chance to members of Cape Town's oldest circus later this year, as they head to Paris with their philharmonic circus show, Rhapsody.
The three-month stint in Europe will follow a four-night run of the Zip Zap circus' latest offering at the Artscape Opera House.
Rhapsody is part of Zip Zap’s 30-year anniversary celebrations and it follows on from the enormous success of Moya.
“It is a breath-taking production with world-class circus acts in tandem with a world-class orchestra,” said Dr Marlene Le Roux, who is the CEO, of Artscape Theatre Centre.
Rhapsody includes traditional and contemporary circus acts, accompanied by a 17-piece troupe of musicians.
This show is part of Zip Zap’s 30-year anniversary celebrations, and after its run at Artscape, the phenomenal talent and passion of these South African artists will be showcased in France.Brent van Rensburg, Co-founder and Artistic Director - Zip Zap Circus
Check out the trailer below...
The ZipZap circus school is the brainchild of Brent van Rensburg and his wife Laurence Esteve, who wanted to use the circus to bridge socio-economic gaps and empower young South Africans.
Two of the troupe's performers Bridgette Berning and Jason Barnard joined Sara-Jayne Makwala King on Weekend Breakfast to talk about the circus and the forthcoming run at at Cirque Phénix, Europe’s biggest dome-style circus tent.
Click below to listen to the interview:
