'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK'
Refilwe Moloto was joined by Antony Phillipson, King Charles’ British High Commissioner to South Africa.
On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II's mortal remains were moved from Balmoral Castle to Edinburgh, in preparation for her burial on 19 September 2022.
Her 70-year rule brought about considerable change that led to the independence of African countries and the ultimate devolution of power.
As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change.
The British monarchy remains close to the heart of many Brits as a stronghold of six out of 10 people voted for its continuity, according to a UK poll.
The state of an institution as old as time remains in question.
The change comes at a time of the socio-economic difficulty faced by the majority - with many people asking 'why do monarchies matter in 2022?'
Moreover, Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister reportedly called for the end of the monarchy in 1994.
However, Phillipson does not doubt that the monarchy will remain popular in the post-Queen Elizabeth era.
The monarchy is an institution that continues to enjoy considerable popular support in the United Kingdom. I don’t think that’s just because of the personal popularity of Her Majesty.Antony Phillipson, King Charles’ British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa.
Her Majesty’s passing is a considerable loss, but it is a moment that was prepared for, he said.
Britain's kingship is anchored in the role of the UK government, working together to govern the country.
The role of the monarchy within the British political system rules through Parliament rules through the executive headed by the prime minister.Antony Phillipson, King Charles’ British High Commissioner to the Republic of South Africa.
Moving forward, the monarchy will continue to be a popular institution within the United Kingdom, he said.
